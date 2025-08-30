RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

The IPL champions announced enhanced compensation for the 11 families who lost loved ones in the June 4 tragedy. The gesture comes under the team’s “RCB Cares” initiative, marking a long-term commitment to support and remembrance.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
RCB IPL stadium stampede
The Bengaluru stadium stampede that killed 11 exposes the deadly convergence of crowd psychology, state failure, caste-coded fandom, and the violent spectacle of cricket in a country where identity and sport collapse into each other. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Stampede at RCB’s title celebration claimed 11 lives, injured many.

  • Initial ₹10 lakh compensation per family raised to ₹25 lakh.

  • Franchise says aid reflects compassion, unity, and ongoing care.

The reigning IPL winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced that the relatives of those killed in the June 4 stampede that disrupted the team's title celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium would each receive Rs 25 lakh in compensation.

According to PTI, the franchise stated that the funding was being provided as part of its recently launched "RCB Cares" campaign.

After the RCB cricket team won their first IPL championship, around two and a half lakh people flocked to the M. Chinnaswamy stadium to see the players. This is when the tragedy happened.  In addition to injuring numerous others, the ensuing commotion claimed the lives of eleven people.

Following the stampede, RCB declared that each of the 11 families of the deceased would receive Rs 10 lakh in financial support.

On Saturday, in an emotional message, their first since the tragedy, RCB acknowledged the grief and extended their financial support to the affected families.

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," said RCB in a post on 'X' on Saturday.

"No amount of support can ever fill the space they've left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended Rs 25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care." RCB also said that it was committed to "meaningful action" to honour the memory of the deceased.

"This is also the beginning of a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," the statement added.

PTI reported that RCB referred to its supporters as the "12th Man Army" in a recent social media post, claiming that the team had been "grieving in silence" ever since the incident.

"Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you! The Silence wasn't Absence. It was Grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most... But June 4th changed everything. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space.

"We have been grieving in that silence.  listening.  Studying.  We've also started to develop something beyond a reaction, albeit slowly.  Something we genuinely think is important.  We come back to this place with care, not with joy.  to distribute.  to join you in standing.  To move forward together.  in order to remain Karnataka's pride."  On June 3, RCB defeated Punjab Kings to win their first IPL title in Ahmedabad. The next day, thousands of people gathered outside their Bengaluru home ground to celebrate the victory.

Published At:
