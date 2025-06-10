National

Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka HC Denies Interim Relief To RCB official, Next Hearing On June 12

The suo-motu petition on the June 4 Bengaluru stampede was heard by acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi.

Visuals from the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru after RCBs first IPL win
Visuals from the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru after RCB's first IPL win Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday denied interim relief to Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in the June 4 stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives.

The court also reserved its order on his petition till June 11 and posted a further hearing on a petition initiated by it on the June 4 stampede at the Chinnaswamy stadium on June 12.

The suo-motu petition was heard by acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi. A former member of the Legislative Council sought to be impleaded in the petition. On June 5, the Karnataka HC had taken cognisance of the stadium stampede event and directed the state government to file a status report.

The stampede occurred when lakhs of RCB fans assembled at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 to celebrate the franchise's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) victory after a prolonged wait of 17 years.

RCB felicitation: Stampede near Bengaluru stadium - Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
KSCA Secretary, Treasurer Resign Citing ‘Moral Responsibility’ For Bengaluru Stampede

BY Outlook Web Desk

All About Today's Hearing

RCB's marketing head Nikhil Sosale was arrested on June 6 by the Central Crime Branch at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, when he was about to leave for Dubai.

Questioning the legality of his June 6 early morning arrest, Sosale alleged that the police action was influenced by political directives.

The single-judge bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar heard arguments from both Sosale’s counsel and the state before deciding to pronounce the interim order tomorrow.

Bengaluru Stampede: Ambulance gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Bengaluru Stampede Timeline: From Triumph To Tragedy – How It All Unfolded

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Senior Advocate S Chouta, representing Sosale, contended that the arrest was made in violation of procedure, especially since the investigation has already been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“They are saying, as a superior officer, they (CCB) can arrest. But even if that power exists, it must be in writing and communicated at the time of arrest,” Chouta argued, citing Section 55 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“Ultimately, the question is about liberty. Even if the offence is punishable with more than seven years, unless there is credible reason to believe and material on record, you cannot deprive a person of liberty,” he said, referring to a Supreme Court judgment.

The court also sought clarity on the notification transferring the case to the CID and questioned why the CCB suddenly intervened in the investigation.

“The problem is, CCB suddenly comes in. All the public knows is that the investigation was handed to CID. Then in the morning, CCB arrests Sosale. What happened in between?” the judge asked.

Bengaluru stampede: Police arrests officials of RCB, event management firm - PTI
Bengaluru Stampede: Police Arrests 4 RCB, Event Management Officials; Karnataka Govt 'Relieves' CM's Political Secretary | Latest

BY Outlook Web Desk

Next Hearing On June 12

Posting the next hearing on June 12, the court on Tuesday ordered Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty to file a reply in a sealed cover.

During the hearing, AG Shetty submitted that he has not yet filed his reply. He said a judicial commission has been constituted, giving a one-month timeline for a report. He also noted that police officers have been suspended.

Shetty requested for a sealed-envelope submission, stating that in the pending bail petitions being heard concurrently, any statements made in the case were being used by the accused.

