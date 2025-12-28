Vijay Announces Decision To Step Away From Cinema To Serve His Fans

At the audio launch of Jana Nayagan in Malaysia, Vijay said he would “give up cinema” to stand up for his fans who supported him throughout his career.
Reflecting on his film journey, Vijay said what he thought was a small beginning became a “palace” because of his fans.
At the audio launch of his film Jana Nayagan in Malaysia, actor-politician Vijay said he had decided to “give up cinema” in order to “stand up” for his fans, who, he said, had given him everything, including a ‘kottai’ (fort).
In Tamil Nadu, the term ‘kottai’ symbolises both a personal stronghold and Fort St George — the British-era complex that has housed the state legislative Assembly, Secretariat and the Chief Minister’s office since Independence.
Recalling his journey in films, Vijay said, “When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself.”