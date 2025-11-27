Andhra Pradesh Police Arrest Elusive Criminal In POCSO Act Cases

In a significant breakthrough, the Eluru Three Town police, In Andhra Pradesh, arrested Muvvala Venkateswara Rao, a long-time fugitive wanted in multiple cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, on Wednesday night, November 27, 2025. Rao, who had been absconding for the past three years, was apprehended in a remote village where he had been sustaining himself through fishing, evading capture despite a pending non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.