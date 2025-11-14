SC Raps Banks for ‘Harassing’ Small Borrowers With Distant Cheque-Bounce Cases

Justice Kant intervened and told the bank, "Just because you can file a complaint anywhere in the country where you have a collection centre, does not mean you will harass these small-time traders or borrowers." The bench said, "It means if transactions took place in Srinagar, you will file a complaint in Kanyakumari or Coimbatore. This was not the intent of the legislation. It is a misuse of the law. We will examine this issue and pass orders and set the law." The top court allowed the petition of Yadav and transferred the case to the court in Andhra Pradesh.