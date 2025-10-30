Congress Questions PM Modi's Moral Right To Seek Women's Votes In Bihar Amid Crime Surge

Ramesh cited the NDA's alleged failure to address women's safety, pointing to incidents like the 2020 ticket to a rape accused's wife in Ramgarh and the recent murder of a 13-year-old girl in Begusarai's Cheria Bariarpur, where her semi-naked body was found behind former minister Manju Verma's residence. "After such numerous incidents, does the prime minister retain any moral right to seek votes from the women of Bihar's soil?" he asked in a Hindi post on X.