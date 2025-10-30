Congress Questions PM Modi's Moral Right To Seek Women's Votes In Bihar Amid Crime Surge

Ramesh questions Modi's appeal to women voters given NDA's record of peak crimes, including sexual violence, leaving Bihar's daughters helpless.
Cites 2020 ticket to rape accused's wife and 13-year-old's murder near ex-minister's home in Begusarai as NDA failures.
Attack counters Modi's Chhathi Maiyya jibe, amid Gandhi's Yamuna "drama" retort in run-up to November elections.
The Congress party on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's moral authority to seek votes from Bihar's women, alleging that crimes against them, including sexual violence, have peaked under the "trouble-engine NDA government." Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted Modi's election speeches appealing to women voters, contrasting it with the "utterly helpless" state of Bihar's daughters.
Ramesh cited the NDA's alleged failure to address women's safety, pointing to incidents like the 2020 ticket to a rape accused's wife in Ramgarh and the recent murder of a 13-year-old girl in Begusarai's Cheria Bariarpur, where her semi-naked body was found behind former minister Manju Verma's residence. "After such numerous incidents, does the prime minister retain any moral right to seek votes from the women of Bihar's soil?" he asked in a Hindi post on X.
The attack followed Modi's rally accusations against Congress and RJD for insulting 'Chhathi Maiyya,' with Gandhi countering on Modi's Yamuna dip "drama." Ramesh framed it as NDA hypocrisy amid Bihar's November 6-11 polls.