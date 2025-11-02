Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rallies, Take Part In Roadshow In Patna

Bihar Assembly Election LIVE: Modi's Muzaffarpur rally
Modi unleashed a sharp 'car loot' barb at the Rashtriya Janata Dal during his Muzaffarpur rally on October 30, evoking memories of rampant vehicle showroom ransackings under the Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi regime.
"During RJD's jungle raj, Bihar witnessed 35,000 to 40,000 kidnappings, and showrooms were looted bare— that's your legacy of 'car loot'!" he said.
Bihar Election LIVE: Modi's previous address
In Samastipur, the PM took a jibe at the opposition, the Mahagathbandhan, raising questions at their cohesion, saying that the internal disagreements showed it was a "lathbandhan", a tie-up in which partners were beating each other with sticks.
Bihar Election LIVE: Modi's rally in Samastipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Octobe 24 launched his election campaign in Samastipur, stating that "NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar" will break all previous electoral records in the Bihar Assembly polls.
Bihar Election LIVE: Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah to hold rallies in Bihar on Sunday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will also address several public rallies in multiple regions of the poll-bound Bihar on Sunday. Gandhi will address rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria, while Shah will address public rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.
Bihar Election LIVE: Modi's Rally In Bihar
Modi will be paying floral tributes to Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in Patna before the road show.
Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. In the first phase, 121 assembly segments will go to the polls. The results will be out on November 14.
Bihar Election LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rallies In Bihar On Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing public rallies today, November 2, and attend a roadshow in Bihar.
With public rallies scheduled in Ara and Nawada, he will later attend a 'mega roadshow' in Patna. This will be the third roadshow in Patna by the PM since last year's Lok Sabha polls.