Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rallies, Take Part In Roadshow In Patna

With Bihar going to polls on November 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally along with attending a road show on November 2, Sunday. The PM is set to address the public in Ara and Nawada, and will take part in a ‘mega roadshow’ in Patna. This is Modi’s third roadshow in Patna since last year, and the second one this year. The PM had taken part in a roadshow in May this year, after 'Operation Sindoor'.

2 Nov 2025, 10:56:00 am IST Bihar Assembly Election LIVE: Modi's Muzaffarpur rally Modi unleashed a sharp 'car loot' barb at the Rashtriya Janata Dal during his Muzaffarpur rally on October 30, evoking memories of rampant vehicle showroom ransackings under the Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi regime. "During RJD's jungle raj, Bihar witnessed 35,000 to 40,000 kidnappings, and showrooms were looted bare— that's your legacy of 'car loot'!" he said.

2 Nov 2025, 10:47:13 am IST Bihar Election LIVE: Modi's previous address In Samastipur, the PM took a jibe at the opposition, the Mahagathbandhan, raising questions at their cohesion, saying that the internal disagreements showed it was a "lathbandhan", a tie-up in which partners were beating each other with sticks.

2 Nov 2025, 10:26:45 am IST Bihar Election LIVE: Modi's rally in Samastipur Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Octobe 24 launched his election campaign in Samastipur, stating that "NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar" will break all previous electoral records in the Bihar Assembly polls. Read More: NDA Under The Leadership Of CM Nitish Kumar Will Break All Records

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will also address several public rallies in multiple regions of the poll-bound Bihar on Sunday. Gandhi will address rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria, while Shah will address public rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.

Modi will be paying floral tributes to Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in Patna before the road show. Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. In the first phase, 121 assembly segments will go to the polls. The results will be out on November 14.