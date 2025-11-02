Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Scared Of Trump’, Controlled By Big Business

At a rally in Bihar’s Begusarai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears Donald Trump and takes cues from industrialists Ambani and Adani, PTI reported.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Ambani, Adani, Congress
Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of being willing to do "anything for votes", saying, "Tell him to do yoga, he will do a few asanas.
Summary
  • Rahul Gandhi alleged PM Modi is “scared” of Donald Trump and “remote-controlled” by major corporates.

  • He accused Modi of policies that hurt small businesses while favouring big ones.

  • Gandhi said the INDIA bloc will form a government for all communities, not for any caste.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “scared” of former US President Donald Trump and “remote-controlled” by major industrialists, while addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

Gandhi, who serves as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, claimed that Modi’s leadership lacked courage, contrasting him with Mahatma Gandhi, PTI reported. “Having a huge chest does not make you strong. Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time,” he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s past remark about having a “56-inch chest”, Gandhi said, “We have Narendra Modi with his boast of a 56-inch chest, who got a panic attack when Trump called him during Operation Sindoor, and the military conflict with Pakistan ended in two days. He is not just scared of Trump, but is also being remote-controlled by Ambani and Adani.”

According to PTI, Drawing a comparison with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Congress leader said, “In 1971, then PM Indira Gandhi was threatened by the US, but she didn’t get scared and did what needed to be done. But when Trump told Modi to stop Operation Sindoor, he halted it.”

Gandhi further alleged that several key policy decisions of the Modi government, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, were designed to “destroy small businesses and benefit big ones”. He said the Congress and its allies intended to strengthen small industries, adding, “We want to replace made in China labels on your phones and T-shirts with made in Bihar tags.”

He accused the Prime Minister of being willing to do “anything for votes”, saying, “Tell him to do yoga, he will do a few asanas. He will even dance on stage for votes. Whatever you say until election day, Modi will do that. Because after the elections, he will only work for his favourite corporations.”

Gandhi asserted that if the INDIA bloc formed the next government in Bihar, it would govern for all communities, not for any particular caste, reported PTI.

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP was trying to divert public attention from unemployment and other issues by encouraging young people to focus on social media. “Modi says that the BJP has given you cheap internet so that you can watch reels and make reels. But when you watch reels on Instagram and Facebook, the money goes to Ambani,” he claimed.

He further alleged that the BJP and RSS had “completely stolen” elections in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi also accused the Election Commission of removing names of Mahagathbandhan supporters from Bihar’s voters’ list. “We have provided proof of this before, and we will provide it again,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

