Bihar Under Nitish Kumar Ruled By ‘Cocktail Of Crime, Corruption And Communalism’: CPI(ML) Leader

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has been accused by Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya of providing its citizens with a "cocktail" of crime, corruption, and communalism—the three "Cs" that the Chief Minister had pledged to uphold.



The state's condition, where the longest-serving chief minister claims to have stopped "jungle raj," which purportedly prevailed under the control of the RJD, an ally of the CPI(ML)-L, was described as "scary" by the Left politician in an interview with PTI.