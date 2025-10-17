Bihar Under Nitish Kumar Ruled By ‘Cocktail Of Crime, Corruption And Communalism’: CPI(ML) Leader

CPI(ML) Liberation chief accused Nitish Kumar of betraying his vow to fight the “three Cs.”
Bhattacharya cited daylight shootouts, including the Patna hospital killing, as proof of lawlessness.
He said the INDIA bloc remains strong, dismissing concerns over RJD’s past governance record.
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has been accused by Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya of providing its citizens with a "cocktail" of crime, corruption, and communalism—the three "Cs" that the Chief Minister had pledged to uphold.
The state's condition, where the longest-serving chief minister claims to have stopped "jungle raj," which purportedly prevailed under the control of the RJD, an ally of the CPI(ML)-L, was described as "scary" by the Left politician in an interview with PTI.
“Nitish ji used to say that he would never compromise on the three Cs – crime, corruption, and communalism after joining hands with the BJP. But his rule displays not just a compromise, but a cocktail of the three Cs”, alleged Bhattacharya.
"It is a scary situation in the state, which seems to be run by a nexus between criminal gangs, politicians, and the police. They form a coalition that rules Bihar, and not the NDA.
"Shootouts, reminding one of Bollywood crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur, have occurred at places like a hospital in Patna," he claimed, referring to the killing of Chandan Mishra in the upscale Paras hospital in Patna in broad daylight, and where the faces of criminals were caught on CCTV.
However, Bhattacharya brushes off concerns that the INDIA bloc's chances in the state that is headed to elections were hampered by the RJD's record on peace and order from its ten-and-a-half years in power.
“The RJD is not what it was decades ago", asserted the CPI(ML) Liberation leader, whose cadre was known to have been involved in bloody feuds with the party headed by Lalu Prasad, the Chief Minister in the 1990s, who later passed over the mantle to his wife Rabri Devi.
Bhattacharya also pointed out that "in the last assembly elections, we had come close to forming the government. We fell short of a majority by just a few seats".
With PTI inputs.