Bihar Under Nitish Kumar Ruled By ‘Cocktail Of Crime, Corruption And Communalism’: CPI(ML) Leader

Dipankar Bhattacharya says state’s law and order has collapsed, claims nexus of criminals, politicians and police runs Bihar.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Opposition Attacks Nitish Kumar Over Corruption Charges On Cabinet Minister
Bihar Opposition Attacks Nitish Kumar Over Corruption Charges On Cabinet Minister
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • CPI(ML) Liberation chief accused Nitish Kumar of betraying his vow to fight the “three Cs.”

  • Bhattacharya cited daylight shootouts, including the Patna hospital killing, as proof of lawlessness.

  • He said the INDIA bloc remains strong, dismissing concerns over RJD’s past governance record.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has been accused by Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya of providing its citizens with a "cocktail" of crime, corruption, and communalism—the three "Cs" that the Chief Minister had pledged to uphold.

The state's condition, where the longest-serving chief minister claims to have stopped "jungle raj," which purportedly prevailed under the control of the RJD, an ally of the CPI(ML)-L, was described as "scary" by the Left politician in an interview with PTI.

Nitish Kumar - null
CPI(ML)-L Seeks Apology From Oppn For Misleading Assembly With 'Fake' Video On Migrant Assault

BY PTI

“Nitish ji used to say that he would never compromise on the three Cs – crime, corruption, and communalism after joining hands with the BJP. But his rule displays not just a compromise, but a cocktail of the three Cs”, alleged Bhattacharya.

"It is a scary situation in the state, which seems to be run by a nexus between criminal gangs, politicians, and the police. They form a coalition that rules Bihar, and not the NDA.

"Shootouts, reminding one of Bollywood crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur, have occurred at places like a hospital in Patna," he claimed, referring to the killing of Chandan Mishra  in the upscale Paras hospital in Patna in broad daylight, and where the faces of criminals were caught on CCTV.

Related Content
Related Content
Security personnel reached The Heritage School amid back-to-back bomb threats in Delhi - PTI
Delhi: AAP Slams BJP Over 'Jungle Raj' As Nearly 50 Schools Receive Bomb Threats

BY Outlook News Desk

However, Bhattacharya brushes off concerns that the INDIA bloc's chances in the state that is headed to elections were hampered by the RJD's record on peace and order from its ten-and-a-half years in power.

“The RJD is not what it was decades ago", asserted the CPI(ML) Liberation leader, whose cadre was known to have been involved in bloody feuds with the party headed by Lalu Prasad, the Chief Minister in the 1990s, who later passed over the mantle to his wife Rabri Devi.

Bhattacharya also pointed out that "in the last assembly elections, we had come close to forming the government. We fell short of a majority by just a few seats".

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|SL-W 46/2 (12)

  2. India Vs Australia 2025: Travis Head Backs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Till 2027 ODI World Cup

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ex-England Captain 'Expects' Harmanpreet To Deliver In Big Games Like Healy

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat LIVE Score, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Duo Lose Second Game In Quarter-Final

  2. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  3. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  4. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  5. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Modi's Women-Centric Promise Rings Hollow As Only A Few Given Tickets

  4. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Issues Show-Cause Notices To Govt Officers Attending RSS Events, Warns of Suspension

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  2. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 3 Updates: Vidarbha And Haryana Win Their Games On The 3rd Day

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti