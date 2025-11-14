Bihar Election 2025: NDA banks On Nitish Kumar, MGB Eyes Change; Voting Results Today

The Mahagathbandhan’s campaign centred on Tejashwi Yadav’s promises of jobs for youth, Rs 30,000 for women, and permanent positions for Jeevika workers. The Congress campaign gained momentum during Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in September, with some waves being made when he plunged into a pool with local fishermen alongside Mukesh Sahani.



Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party generated buzz among politicians and voters, but little beyond that. His biggest moment came before campaigning, when he announced he would contest against Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur, only to later withdraw. This sparked claims of BJP influence, though nothing is confirmed. Kishor now faces significant challenges that will decide whether Jan Suraaj emerges as a genuine third force or merely a spoiler.