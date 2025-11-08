Shah Accuses Rahul, Tejashwi Of Turning Seemanchal Into 'Den Of Infiltrators'



Speaking at an election rally in Katihar, Shah claimed that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav are "worried" about their children. He continued by saying that neither Delhi nor Bihar had any open seats for the sons of either leader.



Yadav, the opposition chief minister for Bihar and head of the RJD, was also mocked by the Union Home Minister. Shah stated that he concurs with Tejashwi that Modi cannot engage in many frauds and would not be able to accomplish what Lalu did "in seven births."