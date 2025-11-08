Shah Accuses Rahul, Tejashwi Of Turning Seemanchal Into 'Den Of Infiltrators'

At rallies in Purnea and Katihar, Amit Shah vowed to deport illegal immigrants and said there were “no seats left” in Bihar or Delhi for Lalu and Sonia’s sons.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amit Shah
Shah Accuses Rahul, Tejashwi Of Turning Seemanchal Into 'Den Of Infiltrators' Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Amit Shah alleged Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav want to make Bihar’s Seemanchal a hub for infiltrators.

  • He said the Centre would identify, remove from voter rolls, and deport illegal immigrants.

  • Shah also mocked Lalu and Sonia Gandhi, claiming there were “no seats” for their sons in politics.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD and Congressman Rahul Gandhi were "hell-bent" on turning the Seemanchal region of Bihar into a "den" of infiltrators. He also declared that the Centre would find and identify all illegal immigrants, remove their names from electoral rolls, and deport them.

Speaking at a Purnea election rally, Shah declared that if the NDA won more than 160 seats in the 243-member House, it will form the government of Bihar.

"Half of the state has already shown the door to the Congress-RJD combine," he claimed, referring to the first phase of the polls held on November 6.

"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are hell-bent on turning the Seemanchal region of Bihar into a den of infiltrators... We will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them to their country," he added. 

Amit Shah claimed that there are no seats available in Bihar or Delhi for Lalu, Sonia's sons.


Speaking at an election rally in Katihar, Shah claimed that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav are "worried" about their children. He continued by saying that neither Delhi nor Bihar had any open seats for the sons of either leader.

Yadav, the opposition chief minister for Bihar and head of the RJD, was also mocked by the Union Home Minister. Shah stated that he concurs with Tejashwi that Modi cannot engage in many frauds and would not be able to accomplish what Lalu did "in seven births."

Published At:
