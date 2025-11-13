RJD Alleges Truck Loaded With EVMs Secretly Entered Sasaram Counting Centre, Demands Probe

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has accused officials in Bihar’s Sasaram constituency of secretly bringing a truck loaded with EVMs into the counting centre ahead of vote tallying.
The party claimed CCTV cameras were turned off when the vehicle entered and demanded an immediate investigation by the Election Commission.
RJD warned it would mobilise supporters statewide if transparency was not ensured, calling the incident an attempt at “vote theft.”
Tensions flared in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Thursday after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that a truck loaded with electronic voting machines (EVMs) was secretly brought into the Sasaram counting centre ahead of vote counting.
RJD workers gathered outside the Vajra Griha counting complex late Wednesday night, accusing election officials of foul play. The party claimed that CCTV cameras at the premises were switched off around 2 p.m., allowing the truck to enter without authorisation or documentation.
In a social media post, the RJD questioned the Election Commission’s silence, asking why the EVMs were moved after polling had ended and demanding immediate action. The party warned that if the issue was not addressed transparently, it would mobilise supporters at counting centres across Bihar to “protect the people’s mandate.”
District officials have not issued an official response, election office said the matter is being reviewed and additional security measures have been deployed around the counting venue, as per PTI.
Early exit polls from the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections point to a decisive win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with projections giving the bloc a comfortable majority in the 243-member House. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) trails by a wide margin, signalling another term for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s coalition.
The surveys, conducted immediately after the conclusion of Phase 2 polling on Tuesday, which recorded a record-breaking 67.14% turnout, consistently favour the NDA, with projections ranging from 133 to 167 seats. This would secure a clear mandate for the BJP-JD(U) combine. The results come amid fierce debate over caste-count data, jobs, and development pledges.
JVC’s estimates 135–150 seats for the NDA, 88–103 for the MGB, and 3–6 for others, crediting Nitish Kumar's welfare schemes strong showings in Seemanchal and urban constituencies.
Matrize predicts a stronger outcome for the ruling coalition at 147–167 seats, with the MGB on 70–90 and others on 2–10, citing strong rural mobilisation.
Counting is on November 14. The 66.1 per cent turnout is being read as a strong sign of public engagement. NDA leaders have hailed the projections as a mandate for vikas, while the MGB remains guarded, hoping for a late rural swing. For now, the saffron wave looks hard to stop.