Early Exit Polls Predict A Saffron Sweep In Bihar Elections

Exit polls are conducted by major media outlets and independent agencies as soon as voting ends. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, most predicted either a clear win for Tejashwi Yadav or a neck-and-neck fight, raising expectations of NDA losses. The RJD went on to claim 75 seats, edging out the BJP on 74. The NDA crossed the majority line with 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan closed at 110.