Kharge Accuses BJP-JDU Of Failing Bihar’s Youth, Calls For ‘Change And Self-Respect’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the BJP-JDU alliance of depriving Bihar’s youth of opportunities and dreams over the past two decades, asserting that it was now time to restore the state’s self-respect.
According to PTI, Kharge said the moment had come to renew the ‘nyay sankalp’ (resolve for justice) of the Mahagathbandhan, as he criticised the ruling parties for their record on employment and development.
In a post on X, written in Hindi, Kharge said that wherever the people of Bihar go, they contribute to the prosperity of those places through hard work and talent.
He pointed out that Bihar ranks 23rd nationally in terms of employment in the industrial sector, with only 1.3 lakh people working in it across the state. Of these, just 36,135 are permanent employees, he added.
“Now is the time for change – to restore Bihar’s self-respect,” Kharge said.
PTI reported that the Congress leader also shared an image highlighting the grand alliance’s promises for youth development in Bihar.
The opposition INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is a part, has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, pledging, among other commitments, a government job for one member of every household.
(With inputs from PTI)