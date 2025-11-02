Kharge Accuses BJP-JDU Of Failing Bihar’s Youth, Calls For ‘Change And Self-Respect’

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says Bihar’s youth have lost opportunities under two decades of BJP-JDU rule and urges voters to back the Mahagathbandhan’s ‘nyay sankalp’.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar elections 2025, BJP-JDU, Congress, Mahagathbandhan
He pointed out that Bihar ranks 23rd nationally in terms of employment in the industrial sector, with only 1.3 lakh people working in it across the state. Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
  • Mallikarjun Kharge says BJP-JDU has taken away youth opportunities in Bihar over 20 years.

  • Congress chief calls to restore Bihar’s “self-respect” and back the Mahagathbandhan.

  • INDIA bloc manifesto promises a government job for one member of every household.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the BJP-JDU alliance of depriving Bihar’s youth of opportunities and dreams over the past two decades, asserting that it was now time to restore the state’s self-respect.

According to PTI, Kharge said the moment had come to renew the ‘nyay sankalp’ (resolve for justice) of the Mahagathbandhan, as he criticised the ruling parties for their record on employment and development.

Congress Working Committee meeting - | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh; Representative image
Kharge, Gandhis Among Congress’s 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar Polls

BY Outlook News Desk

In a post on X, written in Hindi, Kharge said that wherever the people of Bihar go, they contribute to the prosperity of those places through hard work and talent.

“But why haven’t they been able to change the fate of their own Bihar yet? It is because the BJP-JDU has snatched every opportunity and every dream from the youth of Bihar in the last 20 years. They have been forced to become labourers,” the Congress chief said.

He pointed out that Bihar ranks 23rd nationally in terms of employment in the industrial sector, with only 1.3 lakh people working in it across the state. Of these, just 36,135 are permanent employees, he added.

Related Content
“Now is the time for change – to restore Bihar’s self-respect,” Kharge said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge - PTI
Kharge Ignites Storm: “Ban RSS Now” – Echoes Patel’s 1948 Crackdown

BY Outlook News Desk

PTI reported that the Congress leader also shared an image highlighting the grand alliance’s promises for youth development in Bihar.

The opposition INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is a part, has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, pledging, among other commitments, a government job for one member of every household.

(With inputs from PTI)

