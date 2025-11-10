Mahagathbandhan Confident of Victory in Bihar, Promises Sweeping Welfare Guarantees: Kharge

Echoing the optimism, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the formation of a Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar was “certain this time” and its five-year guarantee plan would be rolled out immediately after taking office.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahagathbandhan
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and others during the launch of the Ati Pichhra Nyay Sankalp at Hotel Chanakya on September 24, 2025 in Patna, India. The document, a 10-point manifesto, was released by the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Photo: Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will form the next government in Bihar after the final phase of polling.

  • The alliance announced 20 key guarantees, including one government job per household, ₹2,500 monthly aid for women, free electricity, and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

  • Promising social justice and economic upliftment, the Mahagathbandhan pledged to raise caste-based reservations, create special courts for SC/ST cases, and offer welfare measures for farmers, journalists, and lawyers.

On the eve of the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will form the next government in the state, promising immediate implementation of its “guarantees” once in power.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the alliance would end two decades of “helpless governance” and usher in a new era of social justice and prosperity. “Migration will stop, the darkness will be removed from the future of the youth, and every household will see a brighter tomorrow,” Kharge said in a Hindi post on social media. He added that Dalits, Mahadalits, tribals, backward and extremely backward classes, minorities, and the economically weaker sections would receive their due rights, while women, farmers, and youth would experience economic upliftment.

Kharge asserted that the people of Bihar were “ready to change the face of the state” and restore its lost glory. “We guarantee, we will make it possible,” he said, sharing details of the alliance’s commitments.

Related Content
Related Content

Echoing the optimism, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the formation of a Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar was “certain this time” and its five-year guarantee plan would be rolled out immediately after taking office.

Ramesh listed 20 key guarantees, including one government job per household, ₹2,500 monthly assistance to women, free electricity up to 200 units, LPG cylinders at ₹500, free bus services for women, ₹30,000 salaries for Jeevika Didis, and pensions of ₹1,500 for senior citizens and ₹3,000 for persons with disabilities. The alliance also promised free medical treatment up to ₹25 lakh.

In terms of social justice, the Mahagathbandhan pledged to raise EBC/EWS reservation from 20% to 30%, SC reservation from 16% to 20%, and ST reservation from 1% to 2%. It further proposed special courts for speedy trials in SC/ST harassment cases and the enactment of an Extremely Backward Classes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Other commitments include land leases for collective farming, inclusion of the 50% reservation law in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, and the creation of a special SIT to recover funds stuck in the Sahara Group. The alliance also promised hostels and free healthcare for journalists, insurance benefits for lawyers, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, assured support prices for farmers, and 24-hour free electricity for agriculture.

The Bihar Assembly elections are being held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. The opposition INDIA bloc — comprising the RJD, Congress, and Left parties — has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site