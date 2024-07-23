'Kursi Bachao Budget': Opposition Slams Union Budget; BJP, Allies Hail FM Sitharaman

While Rahul Gandhi called it, 'Kursi Bachao' budget, Chidambaram in a post on X wrote details with the similarities with their manifesto. He stated, "I am glad to know that the Hon'ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results. I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto. I am also happy that she has introduced the Apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress Manifesto. I wish the FM had copied some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto. I shall shortly list the missed opportunities."