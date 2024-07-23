'Kursi Bachao Budget': Opposition Slams Union Budget; BJP, Allies Hail FM Sitharaman

Bharatiya Janata Party and allies hailed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today but the Opposition parties called it 'Kursi Bachao' budget and many regional parties have alleged 'neglect' on the part of the Central government for being biased towards few states for 'political reasons'.
This was the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office.
Opposition Parties React To Union Budget 2024
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, former Financial Minister Chidambaram along with several other leaders alleged that the Union budget was copied from the Congress Manifesto.
While Rahul Gandhi called it, 'Kursi Bachao' budget, Chidambaram in a post on X wrote details with the similarities with their manifesto. He stated, "I am glad to know that the Hon'ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results. I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto. I am also happy that she has introduced the Apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress Manifesto. I wish the FM had copied some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto. I shall shortly list the missed opportunities."
Expressing disappointment, Congress MP Deepender Hooda said, “This Budget is disappointing. No step has been taken to address rising inflation and youth facing record-level unemployment. This Budget is a joke on regional balance because most of the Budget focuses on two states, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Mention of Haryana was forgotten and two months later (during Haryana Assembly elections), people of Haryana will forget to vote for the BJP."
TMC Leaders have alleged that the Union Budget was not fair to West Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I just want to say that this budget is totally directionless, anti-people, no vision...there is only political mission. I see no light."
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee questioned why Andhra Pradesh and Bihar were given special funds, saying, "Just to save their government, they have allocated special packages to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. We don't have any problem with any state getting any allocation, but why should Bengal be deprived?"
Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh in a post on X said, "This budget should not be labeled as union budget. It is a budget to keep Andhra Pradesh and Bihar happy. To save one's chair and keeping some others in good humour."
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi also criticised the Union budget for not providing enough for the national capital, she said, "The BJP-led central government did not give anything to the people of Delhi. We demanded for a five per cent share on the taxes paid to the centre for the development of the state but they did not give us anything. We also asked for a budgetary allocation to MCD but even that was not given."
Congress MPs from Punjab protest outside Parliament over alleged discrimination towards their state.
Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MPs protest inside the Parliament complex alleging discrimination towards their state.
“This is the worst Budget presented during the years of BJP-led NDA government. Everything suffered a setback including Sensex and share market. Also, it is a blow to the federal structure of the country as two states are getting more benefits. We are not against Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, but India is a country of many states and different types of people are there. The Union government should restructure the entire Budget,” says CPI MP P Santhosh Kumar.
"This Budget is again a disappointment. The country's primary concern is unemployment. The organic model should have been introduced. The core sectors like labour, farmers, youth...there is no out-of-the-box thinking for them," says RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha.
This Budget presented by PM Modi’s minority government aims to save itself. It ignores Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya. This will be costly for the BJP,” says Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad.
BJP Leaders And Allies React to Union Budget 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Budget 2024, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing it as a budget that supports the neo-middle class. Modi emphasized that the budget promotes fair growth, helps all parts of society, and sets India on the path to becoming a developed nation.
PM Modi added that this Budget will empower the middle class. “It has come with strong schemes aimed at strengthening tribals, Dalits and backwards. This Budget will help assure financial partnership," he said.
Hailing the Union Budget, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a long post shared details of how it will effect his ministry which included, "I am pleased that Border Roads have been given 30% increase in allocation over the last budget under the capital head. This allocation of Rs 6,500 Crore to BRO will further accelerate our Border Infrastructure. To boost the startup ecosystem in Defence Industries, Rs 518 crore has been allocated to iDEX scheme to fund technological solutions given by startups, MSMEs and innovators."
Similarly HM Amit Shah in a post on social media said, "The Budget 2024–25 not only exemplifies Bharat's newfound sense of purpose, hope and optimism under the PM Modi Ji -led NDA government but also fortifies them. Harnessing the power of Bharat's youth, Nari Shakti and farmers, the budget fuels the nation's pace on the path of emerging as a developed nation by ushering in a new era of employment and opportunities."
The Centre refused to give 'Special Category Status for Bihar and mentioning that, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, “Every category has been taken care of. I am a Bihari and I say ‘Bihar First- Bihari First’. We demanded a special status for Bihar but by allotting special packages and special provisions an inclusive budget has been presented towards the development of the country."
"I think that the opposition has no courage to say that (Budget funding) should not be given to Andhra Pradesh. There were demands of special status for Bihar since its division but it was not given. Lalu Prasad had his government (in Bihar) and Congress was at Centre, still they could not give Bihar special status. In this Budget, although a special status has not been given to Bihar but a good Budget allocation has been made," said Union Minister Giriraj Singh.
“Relief fund has been promised for Himachal Pradesh. We are happy with the budget,” says BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.
I want to thank PM Modi for prioritising backward areas. The ecosystem has already been made. If the Modi government is working for increasing capital grants, then they (Opposition) should welcome it,” said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
“Every category has been taken care of. Middle-class people will benefit from the change in income tax slab,” said Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on the Union budget.
Union Minister Anupriya Patel shared, "When PM took over the reigns of the country for a third time, he told the country that his government will work with thrice the speed to build the 'Viksit Bharat' of 2047. The government has presented the roadmap for that 'Viksit Bharat' in the Budget speech by the Finance Minister."
UP CM Yogi Adityanath praising the FM stated, "all-inclusive, pro-developmental Budget, which will prove to be one that fulfills the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians and the resolves of Amrit Kaal."