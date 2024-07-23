National

Watch: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks Post Budget 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in the Indian Parliament today

Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman Photo: Shahbaz Khan
info_icon

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 today at 11 am in the Parliament. She will speak with DD News at 7:30 pm.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Younis Khan Believes Late Head Coach Bob Woolmer Would Have Changed Pakistan Cricket For Good
  2. ENG Vs WI: Shoaib Bashir Credits Jack Leach For His Recent England Success
  3. IND Vs SL: Indian Team, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Land In Sri Lanka For White-Ball Series
  4. Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: SL, BAN Register Comprehensive Wins; Move Closer To Semifinals
  5. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh Women Beat Thailand By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
Football News
  1. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  2. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  3. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  4. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
  5. Women's Super League 2024-25: Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea To Launch Title Defence Against Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present the Budget Today
  2. Parliament LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Budget, PM Modi Says, 'It Will Lay Foundation For Vikshit Bharat'
  3. Watch: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks Post Budget 2024
  4. The Era Of Gurus: God In Flesh And Blood
  5. JK: 1 Jawan Injured As Army Foils Militant Infiltration Bid In Battal Sector
Entertainment News
  1. Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim
  2. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  3. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  4. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  5. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
US News
  1. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  2. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
  3. Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!
  4. Disney Changes 'Offensive' Character Name After 50 Years | Here's Why
  5. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
World News
  1. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  2. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
  3. Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!
  4. Disney Changes 'Offensive' Character Name After 50 Years | Here's Why
  5. 'Old Habits Die Hard': Keir Starmer Calls Rishi Sunak 'Prime Minister' In Slip-Up At House Of Commons
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today Highlights: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; NBA Superstar LeBron James Named USA's Olympic Flagbearer
  5. India News July 22: Massive Fire Reported On INS Brahmaputra; Kamala Harris Praises Biden In First Speech Since Endorsement | Highlights
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today