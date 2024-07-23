After Bihar received a significant boost from the upcoming Budget, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told ANI, “On allocation for Bihar in #UnionBudget2024, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "...I have continuously spoken for this (special status), I told them as well (NDA). I told them to give us either a special status or a special package...As a follow-up, they have announced aid for a lot of things...We were speaking of special status and a lot of people said that the provision for special status has been done away with much earlier. So, instead of that, aid should be given for helping Bihar. They have now started it...”