Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision

Budget Conference LIVE Updates: Check the live updates from post-budget conference by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She has presented her seventh consecutive budget today.

O
Outlook Business Team
23 July 2024
23 July 2024
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman PTI
LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2024 Live Reactions: As A Follow-Up of Special Status, Government Has Announced Aid for Bihar, Says Nitish Kumar

After Bihar received a significant boost from the upcoming Budget, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told ANI, “On allocation for Bihar in #UnionBudget2024, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "...I have continuously spoken for this (special status), I told them as well (NDA). I told them to give us either a special status or a special package...As a follow-up, they have announced aid for a lot of things...We were speaking of special status and a lot of people said that the provision for special status has been done away with much earlier. So, instead of that, aid should be given for helping Bihar. They have now started it...”

Increase in Exemption Limit for Long-Term Capital Gains Tax Is a Welcome Change, says AMFI’s Venkat Chalasani

“The increase in exemption limit for Long Term Capital Gains tax from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakhs is a welcome change. While the changes in rates for LTCG and STCG were not anticipated, the markets will take them in their stride,” said Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI.

He added, “We are happy to note that AMFI’s demand of change in definition of ‘Specified Mutual Funds’ under Section 50AA has been acceded to and will lead to rationalization in taxation for the funds affected hitherto.”

Budget 2024 Live Reactions: Expect Small Period of Adjustment As The Market Adapts to New Tax Measures, says Kotak Securities’ Shripal Shah

Reacting to the Budget, Shripal Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities said, "The increase in the tax rate on long-term capital gains and short-term capital gains on equity, along with the increase in STT on futures and options, are aimed at moderating currently heightened activity levels and fostering a more sustainable pace of growth in the stock market.”

Shah further added, “We anticipate a small period of adjustment as the market adapts to these new tax measures, but this will ultimately contribute to a sustainable investment landscape with balanced and orderly growth of the capital market.”

Budget 2024 Live Reactions: We Didn't Get the Special Package, says Bihar Congress Chief & MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh

An outlay of Rs 26,000 crore has been proposed by the Budget for improvement of road infrastructure in Bihar. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the government will focus on building airports, hospitals and colleges in the country.

Reacting to the Budget, Bihar Congress chief and MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh told ANI, "...We didn't get the special package. It is an injustice to Bihar... We didn't get any special status or special package. The budget made announcements for the upcoming 10 years so that Nitish Kumar keeps supporting the government..."

Budget 2024 Live Reactions: Rahul Gandhi Calls Union Budget as Kursi Bachao” Budget

After the Union Budget was presented, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Budget is full of hollow promises, at the cost of other states. He added that it was a copy and paste of the Congress manifesto and other budgets. Gandhi has also said that the Budget provides no benefit to the common man.

Several leaders from the INDIA Bloc has also said that the Budget has copied the ideas of Rahul Gandhi. “I am glad to know that the Hon'ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results. I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto,” said senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Budget 2024 Live Reactions: This Budget Will Uplift All Sections of Society: PM Modi

After the Union Budget was presented, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this budget is for the upliftment of all sections of society. He added that this Budget will develop small businesses, MSMEs, and farmers. He said, "The youth will get unlimited opportunities from the Budget. The middle class will get power from this Budget....Through this Budget, women, small businessmen, and MSMEs will get a new direction."

PM Modi Says The Budget Is For the Empowerment of the New Middle Class

In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this Budget will strengthen the middle class. He said, "This budget will give power to the new middle class...This budget will help women, small businessmen, and MSMEs."

