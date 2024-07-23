National

Union Budget 2024: Temples Find Rare Mention, Bihar's Nalanda To Be Developed As Tourist Centre

The Finance Minister said that the government will support development of Bihar's Nalanda as tourist centre, adding that Odisha will also get assistance for development in the tourism sector.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Photo: PTI
In a first, temples found mention in the Union Budget as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has proposed to support the development of corridors at Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temples in Bihar's Gaya in line with Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

ALSO READ | Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar

"Vishnupad Temple Corridor and Mahabodhi Temple corridor to be transformed into world class pilgrim & tourist destinations Rajgir [Bihar] to be comprehensively developed Nalanda to be developed as a tourist centre; Nalanda University to be revived to its glorious stature," the Finance Minister said while presenting the Union Budget on Tuesday. Track Parliament News LIVE Updates

Bihar was among the focus areas in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech as more plans were announced for the state, including new airports, medical colleges, roads and sports infrastructure development.

For Bihar, Sitharaman said: "...Power projects including setting up of a new 2400 MW power plant at Pirpainti will be taken up at the cost of Rs 21,400 crores. New airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar will be constructed. The requests of Bihar government for external assistance from multilateral development banks will be expedited."

Government is proposing Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar, said the Finance Minister.

Government will provide Rs 11,500 crore to Bihar for flood mitigation, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

