Budget 2024: Employment Push Focuses On Women, Interns, First Timers

In keeping with the same, the government will look at further lowering duties for properties purchased by women and making it an essential component of urban development schemes. In a bid to increase ownership of homes by women, Sitharaman also proposed to discontinue the quoting of Aadhaar Enrolment ID in place of Aadhaar number with respect to taxation purposes. "We will encourage states which continue to charge high stamp duty to moderate the rates for all and also consider further lowering duties for properties purchased by women. This reform will be made an essential component of urban development schemes, encourages states with high stamp duty to moderate rates for all, lower duties further for properties purchased by women," she said in the Budget speech.