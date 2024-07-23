Union Budget 2024: Measures To Make Cancer Drugs Affordable Despite Health Sector Overlooked

The government is allocating significantly less budget to healthcare, falling short by 73 percent of what is required. According to the National Health Policy of 2017, the target was to spend 2.5 percent of GDP on the health sector by 2024-25, including expenditures by both central and state governments. To achieve this target, a total of Rs 8.2 lakh crore should have been spent this year, with states contributing 60 percent and the Centre the remaining 40 percent.