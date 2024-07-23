Budget 2024: Allocation On Education Still Below 3% Of GDP; Government Emphasises School Education

Education budget can be divided in two parts- school education and the higher education. While the higher education has witnessed formidable fund cut as the government has reduced the funding of the UGC around 60.99% bringing it down from 6,409 crores to 2,500 crores, the emphasis on school education has been prioritised. The major target of the government is to develop 14,500 model schools across the country under their flagship programme PM School for Rising India (PM SHRI). Though recently states like West Bengal, Delhi and Punjab opposed branding their schools under the central government scheme, the emphasis on this programme has not shifted its goal. The three states have categorically said that they don’t want to brand their schools under this scheme.