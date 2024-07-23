National

Union Budget Allocates Major Funds For Bihar’s Vishnupad And Mahabodhi Temples

While delivering the budget in the Parliament on Tuesday, Sitharaman said the development of the temples would be modelled on the success of Uttarkashi Vishwanath temple corridor

Nirmala Sitharaman delivering the budget
Nirmala Sitharaman delivering the budget Photo: PTI
info_icon

Religious tourism has featured prominently in the Union Budget unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with funds allocated for the development and rejuvenation of the Vishnupad temple and the Mahabodhi temple corridor in Bihar.

While delivering the budget in the Parliament on Tuesday, Sitharaman said the development of the temples would be “modelled on the success of Uttarkashi Vishwanath temple corridor to transform them into world class pilgrim and tourist destinations”.

The Finance Minister said funds will also be allocated for development of the city of Rajgir which she said holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. Additionally, she mentioned that Odisha, renowned for its temples, beaches, and craftsmanship, will also receive government assistance for development.

In an exclusive interview to Outlook in the lead up to the Lok Sabha elections, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke of his commitment to developing the Vishnupad temple if elected. "I will develop the Vishnupad temple in Gaya and create a corridor for the land of Buddha. If Banaras and the Taj can have corridors, then why not Vishnupad and the land of Lord Buddha? These sites are already internationally renowned and just need to be emphasised. When I become a parliamentarian, I will raise this issue in the House," he had said. The Union Minister and incumbent Gaya MP has been to able to achieve what he had promised for his region.

null - null
Mahakal Corridor Project: Killing Two Birds With A Single Stone

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

The promotion of religious tourism through temple redevelopment projects has been a common feature of the Modi government in the past decade, which they have on multiple occasions, described as their "era of cultural rejuvenation”.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, consecrated on January 22 after an estimated cost of Rs 1800 crore was spent on the project, was celebrated as one of Modi's most significant achievements, with claims that he had brought Ram back to Ayodhya.

The Ram Mandir narrative was heavily used during the Lok Sabha election speeches. However, on June 4, when the results were announced, it was revealed that the BJP had lost the constituency of the Ram Mandir to Awadhesh Prasad, a Pasi Dalit candidate from the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP government also allocated approximately Rs 900 crore for the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor development in PM Modi’s constituency. This project, intended to connect the ancient temple to the ghats of the Ganga, saw its foundation stone laid in March 2019, just before the general elections. The first phase was unveiled in December 2021.

Originally covering 3,000 square feet, the temple area was expanded to 5 lakh square feet through the acquisition of surrounding properties, with residents being relocated. While the project was celebrated as a significant achievement, it led to the demolition of several hundred structures, including temples, shops, and homes, causing resentment among the locals. A 2022 report by the Scroll noted that the project had "destroyed the sacred geography of old Varanasi."

“The winding lanes around the Kashi Vishwanath temple were once lined with shops and houses that stood cheek by jowl. Many of these buildings had small shrines on the ground floor that opened out onto the road, fusing the public and the private. The people who lived here took care of them as household shrines. Tourists and pilgrims would also stop and pray there,” the report read.

null - null
New Ayodhya: Temple Town, Tinseltown

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Recently, in May 2024, residents of Assi colony in Varanasi expressed their distress to The Wire about the proposed demolition of their homes for the Kashi Vishwanath corridor development, affecting as many as 300 residents.

“The truth is that these are Hindus, the residents of Kashi, who understand what the holy city was meant to be, and they feel that in the name of ‘dharma’, Kashi is being slowly destroyed and sold off,” the report stated, reflecting the sentiments of the locals.

The Prime Minister’s performance in Varanasi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election saw his win margin significantly come down to 1,52,513 votes as compared to 4,79,505 in 2019 and 3,71,784 in 2014.

In the past decade, temple redevelopment projects have been on the rise. Under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme, several other projects like the Somnath temple project was allocated Rs 47 crore, the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain at about 850 crore, a Rs 5,300 crore Amarnath shrine roadway project.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Nepal Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: IND-W Bat First Against NEP-W In Dambulla; Harmanpreet Kaur Rested
  2. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs MAL-W Match
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Review: How England Cracked The 400 Code Twice To See West Indies Implode When It Mattered
  4. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza’s 50 Takes PAK Toward A 10-Wicket Victory
  5. Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Eyeing Arsenal 'Upgrades' Ahead Of Premier League Title Challenge
  2. Che Adams Signs For Torino After Southampton Departure
  3. 'De Bruyne Isn't Leaving': Pep Guardiola Adamant Manchester City Will Keep Key Man
  4. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  5. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Can’t Say If There Will Be A Sunset On Old Tax Regime’: FM Sitharaman
  2. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  3. Union Budget 2024: Cancer Drugs Made Affordable But Health Sector Broadly Overlooked
  4. Parliament LIVE: TN CM Stalin Will 'Boycott' Niti Aayog To Condemn Union Budget
  5. Budget 2024: Allocation On Education Still Below 3% Of GDP; Government Emphasises School Education
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  2. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  4. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
  5. Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance
US News
  1. Blake Lively Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Ryan Reynolds
  2. Viral Egg And Toothpaste Experiment On Instagram Exposed As A Hoax
  3. Kamala Harris Is Having A Brat Girl Summer. What Does It All Mean?
  4. New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts
  5. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf Of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
World News
  1. Blake Lively Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Ryan Reynolds
  2. Sri Lankan Govt To Apologise To Muslims On Forced Cremation Of Covid Victims
  3. Viral Egg And Toothpaste Experiment On Instagram Exposed As A Hoax
  4. Kamala Harris Is Having A Brat Girl Summer. What Does It All Mean?
  5. Kenya Protests: Pro And Anti-Government Protestors Clash In Nairobi; Police Hurl Tear-Gas Shells
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: TN CM Stalin Will 'Boycott' Niti Aayog To Condemn Union Budget