Union Budget Allocates Major Funds For Bihar’s Vishnupad And Mahabodhi Temples

In an exclusive interview to Outlook in the lead up to the Lok Sabha elections, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke of his commitment to developing the Vishnupad temple if elected. "I will develop the Vishnupad temple in Gaya and create a corridor for the land of Buddha. If Banaras and the Taj can have corridors, then why not Vishnupad and the land of Lord Buddha? These sites are already internationally renowned and just need to be emphasised. When I become a parliamentarian, I will raise this issue in the House," he had said. The Union Minister and incumbent Gaya MP has been to able to achieve what he had promised for his region.