National

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Union Budget Today

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the financial year 2024-25 at 11 am in the Parliament

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
info_icon

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25 at 11 am in the Parliament today. This is her seventh consecutive budget after swearing in as Cabinet Minister in 2019.

Sitharaman first presented the Economic Survey on Monday in which the government painted a cautiously optimistic picture for the Indian economy. Real GDP growth rate is pegged at 6.5-7 per cent for the current financial year.

On the outlook for financial year 2025, the survey said that there are factors which can boost the growth in the current fiscal. It said, "A normal rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department and the satisfactory spread of the southwest monsoon thus far are likely to improve agriculture sector performance and support the revival of rural demand. Structural reforms such as the GST and the IBC have also matured and are delivering envisaged results. Considering these factors, the Survey conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.5–7 per cent."

Indian economy grew by 8.2 per cent in financial year 2024 on the back of momentum in manufacturing and constructions sectors. Going forward, the government expects trade to pick up which will further boost the economy. "While merchandise exports are likely to increase with improving growth prospects in advanced economies (AEs), services exports are also likely to witness a further uptick," the survey said.

For the unversed, Indian economy grew by 8.2 per cent in financial year 2024 on the back of momentum in manufacturing and constructions sectors. Going forward, the government expects trade to pick up which will further boost the economy. "While merchandise exports are likely to increase with improving growth prospects in advanced economies (AEs), services exports are also likely to witness a further uptick," the survey said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh Women Beat Thailand By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  2. No Pakistan Cricket Board Proposal For Overseas India Vs Pakistan T20I Series: Report
  3. Royal One-Day Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. Geoffrey Boycott's Health Worsens As Former England Cricketer Is Unable To Eat And Drink After Throat Cancer Operation
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Gautam Gambhir Will Not 'Complicate' Winning Formula
Football News
  1. Football Transfer: Amadou Onana Completes Aston Villa Transfer From Everton
  2. Football Transfer: Caleb Wiley Joins Premier League Outfit Chelsea From Atlanta United
  3. Antonio Conte Can Restore Napoli As Serie A Title Contenders, Says Leonardo Bonucci
  4. Man Utd Transfer News: Ten Hag Wants To Keep McTominay Despite Old Trafford Exit Links
  5. When Will International Stars Return For Club Football - Start Dates For Big Leagues Including PL, La Liga
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
  3. Rafael Nadal Pleased To Reach Swedish Open Final Without Injury
  4. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  5. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Rain: 11 Roads Closed In Mandi, 2 In Kinnaur, 1 In Kangra; Yellow Alert Issued Till July 26
  2. India News July 22: Massive Fire Reported On INS Brahmaputra; Kamala Harris Praises Biden In First Speech Since Endorsement | Highlights
  3. Valmiki Scam: Case Filed Against 2 ED Officials Over Aim To Frame Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
  4. JEE Main, NEET UG, CSIR NET & More: 16 NTA Exams Postponed Since 2018 | Here's Why
  5. Looking For Faith: Inside Punjab's Growing Mega Churches
Entertainment News
  1. Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim
  2. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  3. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  4. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  5. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
  2. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  4. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  5. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
  2. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  4. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  5. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; NBA Superstar LeBron James Named USA's Olympic Flagbearer
  5. India News July 22: Massive Fire Reported On INS Brahmaputra; Kamala Harris Praises Biden In First Speech Since Endorsement | Highlights
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today