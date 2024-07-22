Budget 2024 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Union Budget Today

On the outlook for financial year 2025, the survey said that there are factors which can boost the growth in the current fiscal. It said, "A normal rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department and the satisfactory spread of the southwest monsoon thus far are likely to improve agriculture sector performance and support the revival of rural demand. Structural reforms such as the GST and the IBC have also matured and are delivering envisaged results. Considering these factors, the Survey conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.5–7 per cent."