“I Will Safeguard The Interests Of Gaya And Southern Bihar”

What have you been able to do for the Dalit community as you belong to this caste?

The Dalits have risen, but at the speed of a crocodile, not like a super-fast train. It’s been more than 75 years [since Independence]. The country’s literacy rate has gone up to 80 per cent, but the figure for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) is only 28 per cent. The Bhuiyans and Musahars are languishing even lower, at seven per cent. What does that tell us? Education is the milk of a lioness, whoever drinks, will roar. But no one is feeding it to us, so we are not roaring. Our view is that whether you are the son of the president or of an untouchable, everyone should have access to the same kind of education. The Allahabad High Court has also observed the poor condition of government schools. If the government enacts a law to the effect that every child, whether she is the daughter of a government employee, a judge, or a collector, will be educated in a government school, then the condition of the government schools will begin to improve and our poor children, who study in these schools, will also see a betterment in their lives.