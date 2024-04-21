National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Legacy in Bihar

Jitan Ram Manjhi, the seasoned politician from Bihar, has traversed a labyrinthine path through India’s political landscape. From the Congress to the Janata Dal and its splinter factions, he deftly switched allegiances as power ebbed and flowed. His legacy, etched in decades of service, mirrors the complexities of Bihar’s socio-political fabric.As he steps back from electoral politics at 79, Manjhi’s journey remains a testament to resilience and adaptability.