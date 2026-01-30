Union Budget 2026: What India’s Middle Class Wants From FM Sitharaman — And Why It Feels Ignored

By most estimates, India’s middle class—loosely defined as households earning between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh annually—accounts for roughly 30–35 per cent of the population, but contributes a disproportionate share of direct taxes. Source: IMAGO / NurPhoto; Representative image

