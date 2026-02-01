Budget 2026: Sitharaman Meets President Murmu Ahead of 9th Consecutive Union Budget

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget. The President extended her best wishes to the Union Finance Minister and her team for the presentation of Budget," the President of India’s office said in a post on X.