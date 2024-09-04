Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children

“I was attacked on my way here. They beat my husband; our four little children were scattered everywhere. I thought they were all going to die,” she says between sobs. It took her five days to reach the safety of the camp, but even now, she doesn’t feel safe. “Moirang is very close to the Churachandpur border. There is still firing going on in the border villages at night,” she says. Her husband, along with other men from the camp, helps the local people to guard the village against further attacks at night. Such armed vigils by volunteers and civilians are, at the moment, common across the violence-stricken districts. Ichan Devi and others in the camp nevertheless live in constant fear of another raid. “I have not taken a bath in eight days; my children are surviving on biscuits. Soon, they won’t even have that,” she adds, pointing at her oldest son, who is six years old.