Nithyananda And His Many Controversies

But where is Nithyananda? In 2019, the self-anointed godman announced that he had set up his own country, the United States of Kailasa, on an island purchased by his wealthy followers off the coast of Ecuador. Although the Ecuadorian government has since then clarified that he isn’t in the country, the godman is believed to be residing in this fictional nation of his. He is yet to appear in trials based on the multiple charges levelled against him. However, when these trials will begin is a question as police haven’t been able to locate him. Despite the doubts over his whereabouts, he continues to reach his followers through Youtube.