Nithyananda And His Many Controversies

In 2023, when a representative of the fictional ‘country’ United States of Kalasa showed up at a United Nations meeting, demanding protection for the ‘Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism’ who, she claimed, is being persecuted, not only was it a mockery of diplomatic proceedings, but also revived the controversial popularity of rape-accused Nithyananda, a self-styled godman.
Nithyananda, known among followers as Nithyananda Paramashivam or Paramahamsa Nithyananda, set up his first ashram in Tamil Nadu in 2000. Since then, his influence has only grown. In 2003, he opened a big ashram on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Bidadi, then in Hyderabad and Chennai in the subsequent years. He has hosted several cultural events in the United States as well.
The self-styled guru amassed a huge spiritual following over claims of his spiritual abilities. Among other things, he has claimed to have discovered over 400 paranormal abilities, initiated his disciples into third-eye awakening, being able to see through smog and walls, curing 82 children of blindness, etc. On his Youtube channel, which boasts nearly two lakh subscribers, Nithyananda makes several such unscientific claims that end up becoming viral.
The godman has been embroiled in a number of controversies. In 2010, a video of him had surfaced on local news channels wherein he was purportedly shown engaging in sexual acts with a Tamil actress. At the time, he had defended himself by claiming that he was merely ‘practising the shavasana’ – a yoga pose in which you lie face-up on the floor –and that he was impotent. A case was subsequently filed against him in Bangalore, after he failed a court-ordered potency test. Although he was arrested from Himachal Pradesh that year, he was let off on bail.
Nithaynanda also faces allegations of raping a female disciple for five years during her stay in the ashram. Then in 2019, police raided his ashram in Ahmedabad following a complaint of child abuse. A police report regarding the case stated: “They (children) were verbally abused horribly, they were beaten.” However, Nithyananda has repeatedly denied all charges.
But where is Nithyananda? In 2019, the self-anointed godman announced that he had set up his own country, the United States of Kailasa, on an island purchased by his wealthy followers off the coast of Ecuador. Although the Ecuadorian government has since then clarified that he isn’t in the country, the godman is believed to be residing in this fictional nation of his. He is yet to appear in trials based on the multiple charges levelled against him. However, when these trials will begin is a question as police haven’t been able to locate him. Despite the doubts over his whereabouts, he continues to reach his followers through Youtube.