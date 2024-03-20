Biden And Trump Notch More Wins Tuesday As Primary Voters Urge Them To Keep Up The Fight

Trump and Republicans have hammered Biden on the influx of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border in recent years, seeking to capitalise on the issue well beyond border states. Biden has ratcheted up a counteroffensive in recent weeks after Senate Republicans killed a migration compromise they had negotiated with the White House, withholding their support only after Trump said he opposed the deal. Biden has used the circumstances to argue that Trump and Republicans have no interest in solving the issue but instead want to inflame voters in an election year.