Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List

Apple is gearing up for a blockbuster fall with the release of the iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, and more. Here's a sneak peek at the upcoming products set to make waves in 2024.

Apple Products Launching Fall 2024
As we cross the midpoint of 2024, many of Apple's major product launches are still on the horizon. While summer is typically a slow period for new releases, Apple is preparing for a significant lineup this fall, beginning in September.

Here’s a look at all the new Apple products set to launch this fall.

1. iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The flagship iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are poised to deliver significant upgrades over last year’s models. Here are the anticipated highlights:

  • Larger displays than ever before, with the Pro model at 6.3 inches and the Pro Max at 6.9 inches, up from last year’s 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

  • A dedicated hardware button for controlling the camera.

  • Camera enhancements, including a superior Ultra Wide camera, improved low-light performance, and a 5x optical zoom.

  • A18 Pro chip designed for AI capabilities, featuring a supercharged Neural Engine.

2. iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

Unlike the Pro versions, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will maintain the same display sizes as last year’s models. However, a significant change might be on the horizon: these models could receive the same A18 Pro chip found in the Pro and Pro Max versions. Alternatively, we might see the debut of two new chips, with an A18 for the standard models and the A18 Pro reserved for the high-end versions.

Another anticipated feature for all iPhone 16 models is the hardware button for camera functions, often referred to as the 'capture button.' Additionally, the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to feature camera enhancements, new color options, and iOS 18’s AI features as key selling points.

3. AirPods 4

Apple is set to release two distinct tiers of AirPods 4 models this fall. These will include a lower-priced version and a premium option, with the AirPods 2 and 3 expected to be discontinued. Both AirPods 4 models will come with USB-C charging cases and an updated stem design, combining elements of the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3. The higher-end model will feature exclusive noise cancellation and Find My support.

4. AirPods Max 2

The AirPods Max are slated for an update this fall. The AirPods Max 2 will transition from Lightning to USB-C charging and are expected to incorporate several features currently exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2, including Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Audio.

5. Apple Watch Series 10

Apple is making significant changes with the new Apple Watch Series 10, increasing the sizes of both standard models. The smaller watch will match the size of the current larger model, while the larger option will have a screen size comparable to the Ultra. Additionally, the case will be slimmer, and the device will feature a more powerful chip that may pave the way for future Apple Intelligence capabilities. Potential new health sensors could include those for detecting hypertension and sleep apnea.

6. Apple Watch Ultra 3

Since its debut in 2022, the Apple Watch Ultra has been a success, with annual updates. While details about this year’s Apple Watch Ultra 3 are scarce, it is expected to at least match the new capabilities of the Series 10 models, including a faster chip optimized for AI and potentially new health sensors. A compelling new feature could be the introduction of a space black titanium option.

7. M4 MacBook Pro

The iPad Pro's exclusive run with the M4 chip is ending soon. This fall, Apple is anticipated to release new MacBook Pro models featuring the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. While a significant redesign of the computers' form factor isn't expected, the highlight of this year's update will be the inclusion of the M4 chip.

8. iPad Mini 7

The iPad Mini hasn't seen an update since 2021, but that is about to change. After an iPad-free 2023, Apple is expected to refresh its entire iPad lineup this year, including the Mini. The new iPad Mini 7 will likely feature an upgraded display that eliminates jelly scrolling and a revised chip. There is even speculation that the iPad Mini could move to an M-class chip to support Apple Intelligence features.

9. iPad 11th Gen

To complete its mission of updating the entire iPad lineup this year, Apple will also release a new base-model iPad. While details are scarce, it is expected to feature a more powerful chip and possibly some enhancements for the Apple Pencil. However, a major hardware redesign is not anticipated.

10. Rumored Releases

M4 Mac Mini and iMac

Both the Mac Mini and iMac are rumored to receive the M4 chip either in late 2024 or early 2025. The rumors suggest a new Mac Mini will likely debut alongside the new MacBook Pro in 2024, while the iMac update is expected in early 2025, coinciding with the release of new MacBook Air models.

Apple TV 4K, HomePod with Display, and More

Rumors have circulated about new home devices from Apple, potentially launching in 2024. These include an updated Apple TV 4K with a more powerful chip and a revised HomePod featuring an LCD display on top. While these updates may not be groundbreaking or feature Apple Intelligence compatibility, one will have to wait and see what Apple has planned.

