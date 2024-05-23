United States

Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect

Apple enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as rumors swirl about significant camera upgrades for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro. Leaks suggest enhancements to key sensors, promising improved photographic performance and exciting possibilities for mobile photography enthusiasts.

iPhone Rumors Photo: MacRumors
Apple has been making significant advancements in the camera specifications of its phones recently. The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max appears to see another notable upgrade, as two of its sensors are rumored to receive enhancements.

According to leaks from OvO Baby Sauce OvO on Weibo (via MacRumors), while their track record is relatively limited, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to feature a new Sony IMX903 sensor, replacing the IMX803 used in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Despite maintaining the same 48MP resolution, this new sensor is expected to deliver improved photographic performance.

Additionally, the ultra-wide camera on the phone is rumored to undergo a significant upgrade, potentially jumping from 12MP in the current model to 48MP.

Unfortunately, according to this source, the 12MP 5x optical zoom lens won't receive any upgrades. Nevertheless, enhancing two out of the three rear cameras still represents significant progress.

iPhone 16 Pro May Get Upgrades As Well

The same source also indicates upgrades for the iPhone 16 Pro. It suggests that this model will feature a 48MP ultra-wide camera and an upgraded telephoto lens, matching the 5x zoom capability of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the main camera is reportedly not receiving an upgrade. This means that two out of the three sensors on the iPhone 16 Pro are getting improvements.

While it's wise to approach this leak with caution, it's worth noting that previous reports have also hinted at both iPhone 16 Pro models featuring a 48MP ultra-wide camera and an improved main sensor for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. So there's a possibility that this rumour could be true.

The only conflicting detail is regarding a potential new 'super telephoto' camera for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, most of these leaks are older and might be referring to the long-rumored iPhone Ultra, which likely won't be released this year. Therefore, at this point, the leaks mentioned above seem more credible.

The precise camera specifications of the iPhone 16 lineup are expected to be known in September, as that's when the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be released.

