You Can Receive Up To $349 In Apple iPhone 7 Settlement. Here's How

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users in the US who faced audio problems have until June 3 to claim part of Apple's $35 million settlement. Eligible claimants, who reported issues or paid for repairs between 2016 and 2023, could receive $50 to $349.

iPhone 7 or 7 Plus users in the United States who have experienced audio issues with their devices have until June 3 to register for a portion of Apple's $35 million settlement. The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed in 2019 by plaintiffs Joseph Casillas and De'Jhontai Banks, alleging that their iPhone 7s had audio problems.

The lawsuit, which was filed due to reported audio malfunctions, particularly with the microphone, has prompted Apple to offer compensation ranging from $50 to $349 to eligible individuals. Those eligible for compensation are individuals who owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between September 16, 2016, and January 3, 2023, and either reported audio issues to Apple or paid for repairs related to these problems.

"Plaintiff Casillas noticed that his phone's sound was distorted with audible static while attempting to play a video on his phone," reads the complaint. "Plaintiff Banks noticed that she was unable to hear callers unless she used her iPhone's speaker function. These are common indications of the Audio IC Defect."

The issue, known as the Audio IC Defect, is described in the lawsuit as resulting from inadequate casing on the phones. The plaintiffs claimed that Apple was aware of the problem but failed to address it adequately.

While Apple has denied any wrongdoing, it has agreed to the settlement terms. However, the tech giant maintains that the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus did not suffer from any inherent audio issues.

Individuals who paid for repairs related to the audio issues can claim up to $349, while those who reported the issue but did not pay for repairs can receive up to $125. The minimum payout for eligible claimants is $50.

Eligible individuals must submit a claim through the settlement website by June 3. The settlement is only available to residents of the United States who own an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus during the specified timeframe.

