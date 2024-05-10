Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video

Apple has issued an apology and acknowledged it “missed the mark” with its recent iPad Pro advertisement. The ad, shared on social media by Apple CEO Tim Cook, faced criticism from online users who interpreted it as glorifying technology's undermining of human creativity and art. Apple's vice president of marketing communications, Tor Myhren, expressed regret in a statement to AdAge.
“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad,” Myhren said. “We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”
While Apple confirmed the statement provided to AdAge, they opted not to offer further commentary, as reported by CNN.
The advertisement depicted various symbols of human creativity, such as musical instruments, paint cans, an '80s arcade video game, and a human head bust, all crushed by a massive hydraulic press, revealing Apple's new iPad Pro.
In a post on X accompanying the video, Cook introduced the new iPad Pro: “Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create.”
The online reaction to the ad was swift, with users criticizing its symbolism and impact. Some questioned the appropriateness of the ad amid concerns about AI replacing creative workers. Actor Hugh Grant condemned the ad as representing "the destruction of the human experience."
Here is the video of the advertisement which stirred up the controversy.
Apple has decided not to air the ad on TV, as reported by AdAge.
While rare for Apple, the apology signifies a recognition of misjudgment, though the ad remains on Cook's X account.