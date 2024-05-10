United States

Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video

Apple faced backlash and issued an apology for its controversial iPad Pro ad, acknowledging criticism over its portrayal of technology's impact on creativity, glorifying it at the expense of human creativity.

Advertisement

X
Apple Faces Backlash Over Controversial iPad Pro Ad Photo: X
info_icon

Apple has issued an apology and acknowledged it “missed the mark” with its recent iPad Pro advertisement. The ad, shared on social media by Apple CEO Tim Cook, faced criticism from online users who interpreted it as glorifying technology's undermining of human creativity and art. Apple's vice president of marketing communications, Tor Myhren, expressed regret in a statement to AdAge.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad,” Myhren said. “We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

Advertisement

Apple 'Let Loose' Event - Apple
Apple's 'Let Loose' Event: 7 Game-Changing Announcements You Don't Want To Miss!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

While Apple confirmed the statement provided to AdAge, they opted not to offer further commentary, as reported by CNN.

The advertisement depicted various symbols of human creativity, such as musical instruments, paint cans, an '80s arcade video game, and a human head bust, all crushed by a massive hydraulic press, revealing Apple's new iPad Pro.

In a post on X accompanying the video, Cook introduced the new iPad Pro: “Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create.”

Advertisement

Apple 16 Expected to Launch in these Colors - Twitter
iPhone 16: New Color Options Revealed In Latest Rumors – Could This Be Apple's Most Vibrant Lineup Yet?

BY Outlook International Desk

The online reaction to the ad was swift, with users criticizing its symbolism and impact. Some questioned the appropriateness of the ad amid concerns about AI replacing creative workers. Actor Hugh Grant condemned the ad as representing "the destruction of the human experience."

Here is the video of the advertisement which stirred up the controversy.

Apple has decided not to air the ad on TV, as reported by AdAge.

While rare for Apple, the apology signifies a recognition of misjudgment, though the ad remains on Cook's X account.

Newly launched iPad Pro (L) and iPad Air (R) - Apple
Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: Delhi CM Walks Out Of Tihar, Gets Huge Welcome By AAP
  2. Cong Seeks Rs 200 Crore Grant From Centre For Hailstorm Damage In Manipur
  3. Becoming Mother Is A Natural Phenomenon; Employer Has To Be Considerate And Sympathetic: HC
  4. Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bijapur
  5. Karnataka Man Flees With Severed Head Of Minor Girl After Chopping It, Found Dead Later
Entertainment News
  1. Mother's Day 2024 Special: Sushmita Sen In 'Aarya' To Shefali Shah In 'Darlings, On-Screen Characters Who Are Perfect Representations Of Woke Moms
  2. ‘Mother’s Day’: 5 Shows To Watch With Your Mom That Will Give You A Sense Of Togetherness
  3. Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Pregnancy Bible' And More: 4 Interesting Audiobooks That You Can Stream On Mother’s Day 2024
  4. Britney Spears Refutes Rumours Of Breakdown At Chateau Marmont, Says She Was 'Harassed And Gaslit And Tricked'
  5. ‘Hitler And The Nazis: Evil On Trial’ Trailer Review: Invokes Curiosity About Adolf Hitler’s Life, Times, Third Reich And World War II
Sports News
  1. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Opt To Field First; Check Playing XIs
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Ireland Opt To Bowl Against PAK In 1st T20I
  3. Klopp Discusses Nunez's Liverpool Exit Talk: 'He Has Been Unlucky In So Many Situations'
  4. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Everton To Let PSR Deduction Stand: The Toffees Withdraw Appeal Against EPL Points Penalty
World News
  1. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
  2. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  3. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
  4. Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Serves Up Hot Take In Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Feud
  5. Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Ireland Opt To Bowl Against PAK In 1st T20I
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Is Against Hindus, Says PM Modi; Shah Points Out Mamata's 'Silence' on 'Torture Of Women In Sandeshkhali'