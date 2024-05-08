Apple's 'Let Loose' Event: 7 Game-Changing Announcements You Don't Want To Miss!

Apple recently concluded its "Let Loose" event, unveiling its first new iPads in nearly two years. However, the event wasn't solely focused on iPads; it also showcased refreshed accessories and updated software.
For a concise overview of the Apple event, here's a look at 7 important announcements from the "Let Loose".
1. Apple Unveils the M4 Processor, Engineered for AI and Beyond
Apple unveiled its latest processor, the M4, during its event. Featuring a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, it is constructed using the more efficient 3nm process. According to Apple, the chip's CPU is 50 percent faster than the M2, positioning it as "an outrageously powerful chip for AI."
2. Introducing the Enhanced 13-inch iPad Air: Affordable Power and Style
Apple has introduced a larger 13-inch iPad Air to its range, providing a more affordable and lighter option compared to the iPad Pro. Alongside the increased screen size, Apple has equipped the device with its latest M2 chip, surpassing the M1 chip found in its 2022 model.
Available in blue, purple, starlight, and space gray, the new iPad Air is priced at $599 for the 11-inch version and $799 for the 13-inch variant. Both models offer a base storage of 128GB, with additional options of 512GB and 1TB.
3. iPad Pro: OLED Display, Sleek Design, and Advanced Performance
In a first, the iPad Pro now features a sharper and more vibrant OLED display. Alongside this enhancement, the iPad Pro boasts a slimmer profile, measuring only 5.3mm for the 11-inch iteration and 5.1mm for the 13-inch model.
Apple's redesign of the iPad Pro extends beyond its physical appearance; it also introduces the cutting-edge M4 processor. Available in silver and space black, the new iPad Pro offers a base storage of 256GB. The 11-inch variant starts at $999, while the 13-inch version begins at $1,299.
4. Introducing the Apple Pencil Pro with Haptic Feedback And More
Following the release of a more affordable Apple Pencil with USB-C compatibility last year, Apple has unveiled another iteration. The new Apple Pencil Pro introduces haptic feedback and a new squeezing gesture for accessing menus. Additionally, users can roll the Pencil to alter brush shapes, and it supports the Find My feature.
Designed for use with the iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129.
5. A Magic Keyboard offering a MacBook-like experience
Apple isn't just enhancing the Apple Pencil; it's also upgrading another iPad accessory. The Magic Keyboard has been redesigned, featuring an aluminum palm rest, a larger trackpad with haptic feedback, and a function row. It's available in silver and space black to complement the iPad Pro.
The 11-inch version of the Magic Keyboard is priced at $299, while the 13-inch version costs $349.
6. Apple's Creative Suite Gets Upgrades: Final Cut Camera & AI in Logic Pro
Apple is introducing a new application called Final Cut Camera, designed specifically to facilitate live multicamera production. This app synchronizes with the updated Final Cut Pro software, enabling users to “connect multiple iPhones or iPads to capture additional angles during a live multicam shoot or record professional video.”
Furthermore, Apple has unveiled new AI-powered functionalities for its digital audio workstation, Logic Pro. These include a new virtual bass player and keyboard player.
7. iPad Price Drop: 10th-Gen Model Now Starts at $349
Apple has decided to reduce the starting price of its entry-level 10th-generation iPad to $349, down from its previous price of $449. This adjustment coincides with the launch of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models.