United States

Apple's 'Let Loose' Event: 7 Game-Changing Announcements You Don't Want To Miss!

Apple's "Let Loose" event showcased a plethora of exciting announcements, revolutionizing the iPad lineup, accessories, and software offerings. From stunning OLED displays to powerful M4 chips and innovative accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro, here's a roundup of the top highlights you won't want to miss.

Apple 'Let Loose' Event Photo: Apple
info_icon

Apple recently concluded its "Let Loose" event, unveiling its first new iPads in nearly two years. However, the event wasn't solely focused on iPads; it also showcased refreshed accessories and updated software.

For a concise overview of the Apple event, here's a look at 7 important announcements from the "Let Loose".

Advertisement

1. Apple Unveils the M4 Processor, Engineered for AI and Beyond

M4 Chip
M4 Chip Photo: Apple
info_icon

Apple unveiled its latest processor, the M4, during its event. Featuring a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, it is constructed using the more efficient 3nm process. According to Apple, the chip's CPU is 50 percent faster than the M2, positioning it as "an outrageously powerful chip for AI."

Advertisement

2. Introducing the Enhanced 13-inch iPad Air: Affordable Power and Style

iPad Air
iPad Air Photo: Apple
info_icon

Apple has introduced a larger 13-inch iPad Air to its range, providing a more affordable and lighter option compared to the iPad Pro. Alongside the increased screen size, Apple has equipped the device with its latest M2 chip, surpassing the M1 chip found in its 2022 model.

Available in blue, purple, starlight, and space gray, the new iPad Air is priced at $599 for the 11-inch version and $799 for the 13-inch variant. Both models offer a base storage of 128GB, with additional options of 512GB and 1TB.

Apple 16 Expected to Launch in these Colors - Twitter
iPhone 16: New Color Options Revealed In Latest Rumors – Could This Be Apple's Most Vibrant Lineup Yet?

BY Outlook International Desk

3. iPad Pro: OLED Display, Sleek Design, and Advanced Performance

iPad Pro Sleek Design
iPad Pro Sleek Design Photo: Apple
info_icon

In a first, the iPad Pro now features a sharper and more vibrant OLED display. Alongside this enhancement, the iPad Pro boasts a slimmer profile, measuring only 5.3mm for the 11-inch iteration and 5.1mm for the 13-inch model.

Apple's redesign of the iPad Pro extends beyond its physical appearance; it also introduces the cutting-edge M4 processor. Available in silver and space black, the new iPad Pro offers a base storage of 256GB. The 11-inch variant starts at $999, while the 13-inch version begins at $1,299.

Advertisement

4. Introducing the Apple Pencil Pro with Haptic Feedback And More

Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro Photo: Apple
info_icon

Following the release of a more affordable Apple Pencil with USB-C compatibility last year, Apple has unveiled another iteration. The new Apple Pencil Pro introduces haptic feedback and a new squeezing gesture for accessing menus. Additionally, users can roll the Pencil to alter brush shapes, and it supports the Find My feature.

Designed for use with the iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129.

Advertisement

5. A Magic Keyboard offering a MacBook-like experience

info_icon

Apple isn't just enhancing the Apple Pencil; it's also upgrading another iPad accessory. The Magic Keyboard has been redesigned, featuring an aluminum palm rest, a larger trackpad with haptic feedback, and a function row. It's available in silver and space black to complement the iPad Pro.

The 11-inch version of the Magic Keyboard is priced at $299, while the 13-inch version costs $349.

Advertisement

6. Apple's Creative Suite Gets Upgrades: Final Cut Camera & AI in Logic Pro

Creative Suite Updates
Creative Suite Updates Photo: Apple
info_icon

Apple is introducing a new application called Final Cut Camera, designed specifically to facilitate live multicamera production. This app synchronizes with the updated Final Cut Pro software, enabling users to “connect multiple iPhones or iPads to capture additional angles during a live multicam shoot or record professional video.”

Furthermore, Apple has unveiled new AI-powered functionalities for its digital audio workstation, Logic Pro. These include a new virtual bass player and keyboard player.

7. iPad Price Drop: 10th-Gen Model Now Starts at $349

iPad Price Slashed
iPad Price Slashed Photo: Apple
info_icon

Apple has decided to reduce the starting price of its entry-level 10th-generation iPad to $349, down from its previous price of $449. This adjustment coincides with the launch of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

Newly launched iPad Pro (L) and iPad Air (R) - Apple
Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Noida: Girl Gets Attacked By Dog In Lift Of Housing Society | On Cam
  2. Kerala Airports See Passengers Protest Against AI Express' Last-Minute Cancellations
  3. Kerala West Nile Fever Explained: 3 Districts On High Alert | What All Do We Know About It?
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | Jagan Reddy's Welfare Schemes vs. Chandrababu Naidu's Development Plank In Andhra Pradesh
  5. Surge In AC Local Trains Demand As Mercury Rises In Mumbai
Entertainment News
  1. 'Love You Forever': Varun Dhawan Shares The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Wife Natasha Dalal
  2. Met Gala 2024: 'Laapataa Ladies' Star Nitanshi Goel Makes Her Debut As 'Phool', But There's One Catch
  3. Is Preity Zinta Starrer 'Sangharsh' Sequel On Cards? Here's What Director Tanuja Chandra Has To Say
  4. Is Isha Malviya In A Relationship With Elvish Yadav? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 17' Fame Has To Say
  5. Sonam Kapoor Pens A Romantic Note To Wish Her 'Love' Anand Ahuja On Wedding Anniversary; Drops Unseen Pics With Son Vayu
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  2. PSG Vs Dortmund, Champions League: 'Sad' Kylian Mbappe Trudges Off... To New A Destination
  3. Giro D'Italia, Stage 4: Jonathan Milan Wins Sprint; Tadej Pogacar Maintains Lead - In Pics
  4. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Fined For Dissent Following Dismissal
  5. JPN Vs MNG, 2nd T20I: Japan Dismiss Mongolia For 2nd Lowest Total In 205-Run Win - Key Stats
World News
  1. Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Can't Be Solved By Rewarding Moscow's Aggression: Italian President
  2. Indian Envoy In Canada Warns Of 'Big Red Line' On Anti-India Activities Of Sikh Separatist Groups
  3. Majority Of Indian Americans Support A 3rd Term For PM Modi: Diaspora Leader
  4. '...Like A Jump Scare': Stormy Daniels Recounts Details On Sexual Encounter With Trump|Day 13 Highlights
  5. India Received Over $111 Billion In Remittances In 2022, First Country To Ever Reach That Figure: UN
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi Says Raebareli Once Again Ready For Congress; 'Indebted To You All', Says PM Modi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges