Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Tuesday the release of the latest versions of its iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets.
“This is the biggest day for iPad since its introduction,” Cook declared.
These new iPad models mark the tech giant's first releases since October 2022, representing the longest gap between updates in the iPad's history since its inception in 2011.
The iPad Pro, renowned for its advanced features and higher price tag, will now be available in two sizes: an 11-inch model and a 13-inch model, Apple confirmed. The company touted its sleek design, claiming it to be their thinnest ever at a mere 5.1 millimeters thick.
Starting at $999 for the smaller version and $1,299 for the larger 13-inch model with 256GB of storage, the iPad Pro sees a slight price increase from its predecessor.
Apple also introduced the Magic Keyboard, a new aluminum case equipped with a keyboard and trackpad, aiming to enhance the tablet experience to resemble that of a laptop, labeled as “just like a MacBook,” priced between $249 and $299. The updated stylus, dubbed the Apple Pencil Pro, is available for $129.
Under the hood, the new iPad models feature the powerful M4 chip, a successor to the M3 chips found in previous models. The M4 has exceptional capabilities in artificial intelligence, and advanced video editing software.
Moreover, iPad Pro tablets will utilize OLED displays, offering brighter and more vibrant colors, akin to those seen in iPhones. This technology, branded as Ultra Retina XDR, is poised to revolutionize professional video production, especially with the introduction of the Final Cut Camera app, designed to control multiple iPhone cameras.
The iPad Air will be available in two sizes—11-inch and 13-inch—both powered by Apple’s M2 chip. With a starting price of $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the bigger one, the iPad Air aligns with Apple's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology at accessible prices.
The front-facing camera has also been relocated to the landscape side of the device, perfect for videoconferencing, mirroring the design of the pricier iPad Pro models.
The new tablets and accessories are available for preorder immediately and are set to hit stores next week. With a variety of colors and enhanced features, Apple's latest iPad lineup promises to revolutionize the tablet experience for users worldwide.