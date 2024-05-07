United States

Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022

The tech giant, Apple, released the latest versions of its iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets today during its Apple iPad event, marking the tech giant's first releases since October 2022.

Advertisement

Apple
Newly launched iPad Pro (L) and iPad Air (R) Photo: Apple
info_icon

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Tuesday the release of the latest versions of its iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets.

“This is the biggest day for iPad since its introduction,” Cook declared.

These new iPad models mark the tech giant's first releases since October 2022, representing the longest gap between updates in the iPad's history since its inception in 2011.

Representative image - AP
2024 Pulitzer Prize Winners (See Full List)

BY Harshita Das

The iPad Pro, renowned for its advanced features and higher price tag, will now be available in two sizes: an 11-inch model and a 13-inch model, Apple confirmed. The company touted its sleek design, claiming it to be their thinnest ever at a mere 5.1 millimeters thick.

Advertisement

Starting at $999 for the smaller version and $1,299 for the larger 13-inch model with 256GB of storage, the iPad Pro sees a slight price increase from its predecessor.

Apple also introduced the Magic Keyboard, a new aluminum case equipped with a keyboard and trackpad, aiming to enhance the tablet experience to resemble that of a laptop, labeled as “just like a MacBook,” priced between $249 and $299. The updated stylus, dubbed the Apple Pencil Pro, is available for $129.

Under the hood, the new iPad models feature the powerful M4 chip, a successor to the M3 chips found in previous models. The M4 has exceptional capabilities in artificial intelligence, and advanced video editing software.

Advertisement

Moreover, iPad Pro tablets will utilize OLED displays, offering brighter and more vibrant colors, akin to those seen in iPhones. This technology, branded as Ultra Retina XDR, is poised to revolutionize professional video production, especially with the introduction of the Final Cut Camera app, designed to control multiple iPhone cameras.

The iPad Air will be available in two sizes—11-inch and 13-inch—both powered by Apple’s M2 chip. With a starting price of $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the bigger one, the iPad Air aligns with Apple's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology at accessible prices.

The front-facing camera has also been relocated to the landscape side of the device, perfect for videoconferencing, mirroring the design of the pricier iPad Pro models.

The new tablets and accessories are available for preorder immediately and are set to hit stores next week. With a variety of colors and enhanced features, Apple's latest iPad lineup promises to revolutionize the tablet experience for users worldwide.

Debris and damage from powerful storms are seen. Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in Barnsdall, Okla. - AP
Tornado Watch: 'High Risk' Alert Issued For Oklahoma, Neighboring States

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests 2 People From Human Trafficking Network That Sent Indians Into Russia-Ukraine War Zone
  2. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
  3. CBI Seizes Rs 1.42 cr During Searches In FSSAI Bribery Case, Total Haul Rises To Rs 1.8 cr
  4. Delhi Sees Sharp Dip In Air Quality
  5. India Accuses Canada Of 'Glorification Of Violence' After Khalistani Floats Appear At Parade
Entertainment News
  1. Arijit Singh Rides Scooty With Wife Koel Roy To Vote In His Bengal Hometown Jiaganj
  2. ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  3. After Casting Vote In Uttara Kannada, Rishab Shetty Talks About 'Kantara' Prequel
  4. Sriya Reddy To Play A Power-Hungry Politician In Tamil Web Series 'Thalamai Seyalgam’
  5. 'Just married' Arti Singh Offers A Peek Into Her 'Pehli Rasoi': 'Mithaas Aur Pyaar Se Bharpoor'
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Highlights: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs In Kotla
  2. EFL Championship Club Hull City Sack Liam Rosenior After 18 Months In Charge
  3. Champions League: Courtois Could Miss Bayern Clash, Madrid Coach Ancelotti Hints
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  5. Confirmed: Tiger Woods To Compete At PGA Championship
World News
  1. Day After Russia Announces Nuclear Drills, Belarus Launches Military Drills
  2. Imran Khan's PTI Must Forgo 'Politics Of Anarchy' For Dialogue With Government: Pakistan Army General
  3. Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022
  4. Biden Condemns Current Antisemitism In Holocaust Remembrance During College Protests And Gaza War
  5. Porn Performer Stormy Daniels Is Called To The Witness Stand At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Over 62% For Phase 3 Polling, Assam Sees Highest Turnout | Highlights
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase