2024 Pulitzer Prize Winners (See Full List)

2024 Pulitzer Prize Winners

The 2024 Pulitzer Prizes, honoring the best in American journalism, literature, drama, and music, were announced on May 6 by Columbia University. The Pulitzer Board commended student journalists covering these protests, recognizing the risks they undertake.


Representative image Photo: AP


On May 6, Columbia University announced the 2024 Pulitzer Prizes, honoring excellence in journalism, literature, drama, and music. These prestigious awards recognize American achievements and were presented this year amidst campus protests concerning the Gaza War.  

Against a backdrop of heightened tensions, the 108th Pulitzer Prizes highlighted American achievements. The Pulitzer Board acknowledged the bravery of student journalists covering these protests.

Last year, twenty-three prizes were awarded, with most recipients receiving a cash prize of $15,000 and the news organization winning the Public Service Prize receiving a gold medal. This year twenty-four prizes were given. Here’s the complete list of winners:

Journalism

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Public Service

Winner: ProPublica

For  “groundbreaking and ambitious reporting that pierced the thick wall of secrecy surrounding the Supreme Court” Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott, Brett Murphy, Alex Mierjeski and Kirsten Berg.

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Breaking News

Winner: Staff of Lookout Santa Cruz

For “its detailed and nimble community-focused coverage, over a holiday weekend, of catastrophic flooding and mudslides that displaced thousands of residents and destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses.”

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Investigative Reporting

Winner: Hannah Dreier of The New York Times

For “a deeply reported series of stories revealing the stunning reach of migrant child labor across the United States — and the corporate and governmental failures that perpetuate it.”

Hannah Dreier, second from right, as colleagues applaud during a Pulitzer Prize gathering in the newsroom of The New York Times in New York, Monday, May 6, 2024.
Hannah Dreier, second from right, as colleagues applaud during a Pulitzer Prize gathering in the newsroom of The New York Times in New York, Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: AP


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Explanatory Reporting

Winner: Sarah Stillman of The New Yorker

Her work, as described by the committee, was a “searing indictment of our legal system’s reliance on the felony murder charge and its disparate consequences, often devastating for communities of color.”

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Local Reporting

Winners: Sarah Conway of City Bureau and Trina Reynolds-Tyler of the Invisible Institute

For  “their investigative series on missing Black girls and women in Chicago that revealed how systemic racism and police department neglect contributed to the crisis.”

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For National Reporting

Winners: Staff of Reuters and Staff of The Washington Post

The staff of Reuters for “an eye-opening series of accountability stories” focused on the automobile and aerospace businesses helmed by the billionaire Elon Musk.

The staff of The Washington Post  for “its sobering examination of the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.”

Staff members of The Washington Post who were part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for an examination of the AR-15, stand for a photo in front of the newsrooms Pulitzer wall, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington.
Staff members of The Washington Post who were part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for an examination of the AR-15, stand for a photo in front of the newsroom's Pulitzer wall, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Washington. Photo: AP


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For International Reporting

Winner: Staff of The New York Times

For its “wide-ranging and revelatory coverage of Hamas’ lethal attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, Israel’s intelligence failures and the Israeli military’s sweeping, deadly response in Gaza.”

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Feature Writing

Winner: Katie Engelhart, contributing writer, The New York Times

For “her fair-minded portrait of a family’s legal and emotional struggles during a matriarch’s progressive dementia.”

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Commentary

Winner: Vladimir Kara-Murza, contributor, The Washington Post

For “passionate columns written at great personal risk from his prison cell, warning of the consequences of dissent in Vladimir Putin’s Russia and insisting on a democratic future for his country.”

Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza gestures standing in a glass cage in a courtroom during announcement of the verdict on appeal at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on July 31, 2023.
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza gestures standing in a glass cage in a courtroom during announcement of the verdict on appeal at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on July 31, 2023. Photo: AP


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Criticism

Winner: Justin Chang of The Los Angeles Times

The committee said that his film criticism “reflects on the contemporary movie-going experience,” praising it as “richly evocative and genre-spanning.”

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Editorial Writing

Winner: David E. Hoffman of The Washington Post

For “compelling and well-researched series on new technologies and the tactics authoritarian regimes use to repress dissent in the digital age and how they can be fought.”

David Hoffman is applauded as he wins the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing with the staff of The Washington Post during a newsroom gathering in Washington, Monday, May 6, 2024.
David Hoffman is applauded as he wins the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing with the staff of The Washington Post during a newsroom gathering in Washington, Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: AP


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Illustrated Reporting And Commentary

Winner: Medar de la Cruz, contributor, The New Yorker

For “his visually driven story set inside Rikers Island jail using bold black-and-white images that humanize the prisoners and staff through their hunger for books.”

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Breaking News Photography

Winner: Photography staff of Reuters

For “raw and urgent photographs documenting the Oct. 7 deadly attack in Israel by Hamas and the first weeks of Israel’s devastating assault on Gaza.”

In a final embrace Inas Abu Maamar, 36, cradles the shroud-wrapped body of her five-year-old niece, Saly, who died in Israeli strikes on Khan Younis, at the Nasser Hospital morgue before her funeral in southern Gaza, October 17, 2023.
In a final embrace Inas Abu Maamar, 36, cradles the shroud-wrapped body of her five-year-old niece, Saly, who died in Israeli strikes on Khan Younis, at the Nasser Hospital morgue before her funeral in southern Gaza, October 17, 2023. Photo: Reuters


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Feature Photography

Winner: Photography Staff of The Associated Press

For  “poignant photographs chronicling unprecedented masses of migrants and their arduous journey north from Colombia to the border of the United States.”

Haitian migrants wade through water as they cross the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama in hopes of reaching the U.S., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The image was part of a series by Associated Press photographers Ivan Valencia, Eduardo Verdugo, Felix Marquez, Marco Ugarte Fernando Llano, Eric Gay, Gregory Bull and Christian Chavez that won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography.
Haitian migrants wade through water as they cross the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama in hopes of reaching the U.S., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The image was part of a series by Associated Press photographers Ivan Valencia, Eduardo Verdugo, Felix Marquez, Marco Ugarte Fernando Llano, Eric Gay, Gregory Bull and Christian Chavez that won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography. Photo: AP


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Audio Reporting

Winner: Staffs of the Invisible Institute and USG Audio

For a “powerful series that revisits a Chicago hate crime from the 1990s, a fluid amalgam of memoir, community history and journalism.”

Books, Drama and Music

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Fiction

Winner: “Night Watch”, by Jayne Anne Phillips

For her “beautifully rendered novel set in West Virginia’s Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in the aftermath of the Civil War where a severely wounded Union veteran, a 12-year-old girl and her mother, long abused by a Confederate soldier, struggle to heal.”

Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips
Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips Photo: AP


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Drama

Winner: “Primary Trust,” by Eboni Booth

The committee described her play as “a simple and elegantly crafted story of an emotionally damaged man who finds a new job, new friends and a new sense of worth, illustrating how small acts of kindness can change a person’s life and enrich an entire community.”

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For History

Winner: “No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era,” by Jacqueline Jones

For her “original reconstruction of free Black life in Boston that profoundly reshapes our understanding of the city’s abolitionist legacy and the challenging reality for its Black residents.”

“No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era,” by Jacqueline Jones
“No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era,” by Jacqueline Jones Photo: AP


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Biography

Winners: “King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig, and “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey From Slavery to Freedom,” by Ilyon Woo

Jonathan Eig was won the prize for “a revelatory portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. that draws on new sources to enrich our understanding of each stage of the civil rights leader’s life.”

Ilyon Woo won for her narrative of the Crafts, “an enslaved couple who escaped from Georgia in 1848, with light-skinned Ellen disguised as a disabled white gentleman and William as her manservant.”

“King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig, and “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey From Slavery to Freedom,” by Ilyon Woo
“King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig, and “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey From Slavery to Freedom,” by Ilyon Woo Photo: AP


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Memoir Or Autobiography

Winner: “Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice,” by Cristina Rivera Garza

The committee described Ms. Rivera Garza's work as a "genre-bending portrayal of the author's sister, who tragically lost her life at the hands of a former partner." They noted that it blends elements of memoir, feminist investigative journalism, and poetic biography, demonstrating a steadfast resolve arising from the author's personal grief.

“Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice,” by Cristina Rivera Garza
“Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice,” by Cristina Rivera Garza Photo: AP


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Poetry

Winner: “Tripas: Poems,” by Brandon Som

The committee praised her work as “a collection that deeply engages with the complexities of the poet’s dual Mexican and Chinese heritage, highlighting the dignity of his family’s working lives, creating community rather than conflict.”

This cover image released by UGA Press/Georgia Review shows Tripas by Brandon Som, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for poetry.
This cover image released by UGA Press/Georgia Review shows "Tripas" by Brandon Som, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for poetry. Photo: AP


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For General Non-Fiction

Winner: “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy,” by Nathan Thrall

For his “finely reported and intimate account of life under Israeli occupation of the West Bank, told through a portrait of a Palestinian father whose 5-year-old son dies in a fiery school bus crash when Israeli and Palestinian rescue teams are delayed by security regulations.”

“A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy,” by Nathan Thrall
“A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy,” by Nathan Thrall Photo: AP


Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Music

Winner: “Adagio (For Wadada Leo Smith),” by Tyshawn Sorey

The committee described Mr. Sorey's saxophone concerto as featuring "a diverse array of textures showcased in a leisurely pace, offering a delicate tribute that is subtly powerful, valuing closeness over grandeur."

Pulitzer Prize 2024 For Special Citations

Winner: Greg Tate

The committee recognized Greg Tate posthumously for his significant impact on shaping public discourse and language regarding hip-hop and street art. "His unique aesthetic, groundbreaking contributions, and intellectual creativity, notably in his pioneering hip-hop critiques, remain influential for future generations, particularly among writers and critics from diverse backgrounds," the committee said.























  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase