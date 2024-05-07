Kardashian-Jenner Family Stuns At Met Gala 2024 In 'Garden of Time' Glamour with Futuristic Florals, Vintage Couture, And Subtle Elegance

The Met Gala wouldn't be complete without the presence of the Kardashian-Jenner family. At fashion’s grand event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and family matriarch Kris Jenner made their mark. Each member of the reality TV family showcased their distinct interpretations of the event’s dress code, “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the gala’s “Sleeping Beauties” theme.
The Kardashian ladies were not alone in their fashion display. The 2024 Met Gala saw Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth as co-chairs, adding to the night's star-studded allure.
From shimmering floral designs to form-fitting dresses, here are the Kardashians' outfits from the Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian Dazzles in Maison Margiela
Kim Kardashian has taken a futuristic approach to Mother Nature.
At the Met Gala, Kardashian turned heads in a metallic floral dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. The silver sheen of her gown provided a contemporary twist to the "The Garden of Time" dress code.
"We all get nervous, no matter how many times we've been," Kardashian shared with Vogue magazine on the red carpet.
Kendall Jenner channels Vintage Glamour in Givenchy tribute
Kendall Jenner is giving a nod to the icons of fashion, not just on Throwback Thursday.
At the Met Gala, Jenner captivated in a vintage Givenchy Haute Couture gown from the brand’s 1999 fall-winter collection. This never-worn-before archival piece made a striking statement on the red carpet with its deep neckline, translucent cutouts, and the shimmer of over 100,000 beads and sequins.
Kris Jenner Embodies a Floral Angel in Pure White
Kris Jenner stands out as a celestial presence in the fashion world.
On the Met Gala red carpet, Jenner glowed in a flowing white gown that swept the floor with its graceful train. She completed her ethereal look with a large floral brooch.
Kylie Jenner delivers Subtle Elegance in Oscar de la Renta
In fashion, simplicity often speaks volumes, and Kylie Jenner made no exception in the glamour stakes.
Jenner demonstrated that minimalism can be chic in an off-white, strapless Oscar de la Renta dress. She embraced the "The Garden of Time" theme by adorning her hair with a graceful flower.