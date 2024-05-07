Kardashian-Jenner Family Stuns At Met Gala 2024 In 'Garden of Time' Glamour with Futuristic Florals, Vintage Couture, And Subtle Elegance

The Met Gala wouldn't be complete without the presence of the Kardashian-Jenner family. At fashion’s grand event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and family matriarch Kris Jenner made their mark. Each member of the reality TV family showcased their distinct interpretations of the event’s dress code, “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the gala’s “Sleeping Beauties” theme.