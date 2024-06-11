Apple highlighted a new feature called "on-screen awareness," allowing Siri to perform tasks within apps on behalf of the user. For instance, users can ask Siri to enhance a photo or send a picture they are viewing to a friend. Additionally, Siri will be able to search through photos to retrieve specific information, such as a driver's license number, and seamlessly input it into a web form, akin to existing autofill functionalities but with improved accuracy and efficiency.