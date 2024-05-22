Apple's New Feature To Combat Motion Sickness For Phone Users In Cars

Apple explained in a news release that motion sickness often happens because of a conflict between what you see and what you feel. This can make it hard for some people to comfortably use their phones or tablets while riding in a car. To address this, Vehicle Motion Cues will display small animated dots on the edges of the screen. These dots move in response to the car's movements—turning, accelerating, or braking. By mimicking these motions, the dots help the brain align what you're seeing on the screen with the car's movement, reducing the sensory conflict that causes motion sickness.