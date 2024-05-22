Apple Wallet Now Accepts Navigo Passes, Making Paris Travel Easier Ahead Of Olympics

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet said, “In the lead-up to what will surely be an amazing summer for the Paris region, we’re thrilled to bring Navigo cards to Apple Wallet and provide Parisians and visitors with an incredibly convenient and secure way to ride transit in Paris and explore the city”. Users will love the safety, security, and seamlessness of purchasing passes and riding with a Navigo card in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch.”