Apple Wallet Now Accepts Navigo Passes, Making Paris Travel Easier Ahead Of Olympics

Apple has introduced a new way for tourists to navigate Paris, allowing them to add a Navigo pass directly to their Apple Wallets. This will allow users to purchase tickets through their iPhones or Apple Watches.

Representative image
Apple is introducing a new, seamless way for tourists to navigate Paris, just ahead of Olympics 2024. The tech giant has announced that travelers can now add a Navigo pass directly to their Apple Wallets, making it easier to board Paris transit.

This update allows users to purchase tickets through their iPhones or Apple Watches and simply tap to ride. The Navigo pass, a refillable card used to access the Paris Métro, can now be added to the Wallet app by tapping the add button (+), selecting “transit card,” and following the instructions. This eliminates the need for a visit to a ticket vending machine or retailer for reloads.

BY Outlook International Desk

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet said, “In the lead-up to what will surely be an amazing summer for the Paris region, we’re thrilled to bring Navigo cards to Apple Wallet and provide Parisians and visitors with an incredibly convenient and secure way to ride transit in Paris and explore the city”. Users will love the safety, security, and seamlessness of purchasing passes and riding with a Navigo card in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch.”

For payment, riders can select the Navigo pass from their Apple Wallet and double-click the side button, or they can enable Express Mode and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a card reader. Apple, in addition to the Navigo pass, will also offer t+, t+ reduced price, OrlyBus, RoissyBus tickets, and Navigo Day passes.

To add more benefits, Apple is integrating real-time transit information into Apple Maps in Paris starting this week. This feature will include live departure and arrival times, system connections, outages, and delays for the Paris Métro, RER trains, tramway, RATP buses, and more.

These updates come just months before the Paris Olympics, set to commence on July 26, with an influx of travelers expected. In anticipation, Air France has increased its service to Paris from the United States, including reinstating its daily route from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Paris.

