Travel Hack Alert! Earn 3x Alaska Miles On Rent Payments

Bilt Rewards has come up with a great plan for travelers. It has officially expanded its program to allow Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit cardholders to earn triple Mileage Plan miles on rent payments. This collaboration will give renters and frequent flyers a chance to boost their travel rewards.
“We are excited to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership with Alaska Airlines, enabling Alaska Mileage Plan members to earn up to 3x Alaska miles just for paying rent through Bilt at any apartment in the country,” said Brandt Smallwood, Bilt Rewards' Chief Strategy Officer, in a statement.
With this offer, cardholders can earn 3 miles per dollar spent on rent, capped at $50,000 annually. This means a potential of 150,000 bonus miles per year just by covering monthly rent. Payments exceeding this limit will still earn 1 mile per dollar.
Cardholders should also note that paying rent will incur a 3% fee. For instance, a renter who spends $2,500 every month would earn 7,500 Alaska miles but pay $75 in transaction fees.
How to avail of Bilt Alaska airlines offer?
1. Link your accounts on the Bilt Rewards app
2. Use your Alaska Airlines Visa card to pay rent
3. The bonus miles will deposited within 7-10 business days.
What is the value of Alaska Miles?
Alaska miles are considered one of the most valuable airline currencies. Here's a glimpse of what you can redeem them for:
Domestic flights under 700 miles with American Airlines: 4,500 miles
Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii: 15,000 miles
Alaska Airlines flights to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America: 10,000 miles
Business class flights to Asia with partners like Cathay Pacific and JAL: 60,000 miles
Using your Alaska Airlines Visa card for rent payments also helps earning elite status with the airline. For every $10,000 spent on the card, you'll earn 4,000 elite qualifying miles, up to 20,000 annually).
For those seeking a no-fee option, Bilt Rewards offers the Bilt Mastercard- its own no-annual-fee travel credit card. This card earns 1x point per dollar on rent payments (up to $100,000 annually) with no transaction fees. Points can be transferred 1:1 to various travel partners, including Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Hilton Honors.