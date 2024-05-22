Starting Tuesday, the general public can register for a concert and free tours of the recently restored Michigan Central Station in Detroit's Corktown.
For the past six years, Ford Motor Company has been overlooking the restoration of the historic Detroit train depot. With the scheduled opening set for June 6, 2024, residents will have the opportunity to mark the reopening through a series of free events. The 11-day celebration will feature an outdoor concert, open house sessions, and additional activities.
Here's a rundown of the planned events and how to register.
Michigan Central OPEN Celebration
The Michigan Central OPEN Celebration kicks off on June 6 with Michigan Central OPEN Live, featuring a 90-minute outdoor concert in front of The Station, headlined by renowned Detroit musical artists (artists to be announced). The event will include short films, appearances by local leaders, and storytellers sharing tales of innovation and culture from the city and the region.
From June 7 to 16, Michigan Central will host its OPEN House, providing visitors with the first glimpse inside the historic ground floor of The Station through various exhibits, entertainment, art installations, and more. As part of Michigan Central's art program, visitors can experience installations like the new version of Reddymade's me + you, an interactive sculpture specially designed for Michigan Central.
Following the reopening event in June, The Station will gradually reactivate over the coming months and years, welcoming restaurant, retail, and other commercial and community-focused partners. The first floor will be open to the public for tours on Fridays and Saturdays until August, with expanded hours planned for the fall when the first phase of commercial activations becomes accessible to the public.
Michigan Central Station Opening Tickets
Tickets for OPEN Live and OPEN House events can be registered online at michigancentral.com. Registration opened on May 17 for residents living near The Station and on May 21 for the general public, beginning at noon. For additional information, click here.
Michigan Central Station ceased operations in 1988 and was acquired by Ford in 2018.