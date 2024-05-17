Census Bureau Reports: Detroit Sees First Population Rise After Decades

For Detroit, the population increase reflects ongoing efforts to revitalize the city and restore the confidence in the city. The city of Detroit has taken legal action and delved into understanding the methodology behind the U.S. Census Bureau's population estimates following a significant decline revealed in the 2020 decennial census. Kurt Metzger, founder of Data Driven Detroit, criticized the accuracy of the census data, highlighting the bureau's penalization of Detroit for demolitions without considering rehabilitations. The city contends that the agency subtracts residents for each demolished structure, irrespective of its prior occupancy status. The Census Bureau, however, revised population estimates in response to Detroit's objections, acknowledging the complexities of data sourcing and processing.