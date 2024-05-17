United States

Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery Join Hands To Launch Sports Streaming Service “Venu Sports”

Walt Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery are set to launch a sports streaming service called Venu Sports this fall. The joint venture aims to provide one-stop access to live sports for fans outside of traditional pay TV subscriptions.

Venu Sports Photo: X
Walt Disney Co., Fox Corp., and Warner Bros. Discovery are set to launch a sports streaming service this fall. And this joint venture will be called – Venu Sports.

 “We are excited to officially introduce Venu Sports, a brand that we feel captures the spirit of an all-new streaming home where sports fans outside of the traditional pay TV ecosystem can experience an incredible collection of live sports, all in one place,” Pete Distad, CEO of Venu Sports, expressed enthusiasm for the new venture. “As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games.”

BY Outlook International Desk

Announced in February, the partnership positions the forthcoming streaming bundle as a means to engage with consumers who opt out of pay TV subscriptions. The platform is set to debut this fall. Distad, a former Apple executive, was appointed to helm the venture, signaling a strategic focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to cater to discerning sports enthusiasts.

The pricing and exact launch date for Venu Sports is yet to be announced. Based in Los Angeles, Venu Sports will merge ESPN+ with the linear TV networks of the three companies, offering a comprehensive array of sports programming (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNews, Fox, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, TNT, TBS and truTV).

Initially jokingly dubbed as “Spulu,” it emphasizes the intent to tap into the burgeoning market of sports streaming. With a new website launched at venu.com, the venture awaits regulatory approval and finalization of agreements among the partners.

However, challenges loom on the horizon, with the Justice Department slated to review the venture for potential anticompetitive ramifications. Congressional Democrats have expressed reservations about the implications on consumer pricing and licensing terms. Additionally, streaming TV provider Fubo has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to impede the JV service’s rollout, alleging antitrust violations.

Venu (pronounced “venue”) aims to provide a direct-to-consumer experience through a dedicated app. Subscribers will have the option to bundle it with Disney+, Hulu, or Max.

The brand identity, developed in collaboration with R/GA, draws inspiration from the essence of live sports, symbolizing the vibrant energy of stadiums, arenas, and other venues where fans converge to witness the action unfold.

