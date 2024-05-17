United States

WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs

Experience the 2024 WNBA season with its standout rookie class and increased game coverage across networks. Stay connected with WNBA League Pass- here's how much it costs.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston Photo: Getty Images
The 2024 WNBA season is generating significant excitement, largely due to a historic rookie class featuring Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Angel Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso. Alongside the influx of talent, the league has expanded its schedule to 40 games since the 2023 season, with a diverse array of broadcast partners ready to deliver the action.

Ion is broadcasting the most regular-season games, totaling 43, while ESPN will cover the entire WNBA Playoffs. Regular-season games are also available on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Prime, CBS Sports, and Paramount Plus, depending on the day. Additionally, ESPN streamed the Opening Night games on Disney+, introducing the league to a new audience on this platform.

How much does WNBA League Pass cost?

Having numerous viewing options is fantastic, but if you want to ensure you don't miss a game from your favorite team, the WNBA League Pass is a must-have. This official app and streaming platform from the league offers live broadcasts of every game not shown by other partners, along with full next-day replays, highlights, historic games, and more.

A season-long subscription to WNBA League Pass is available for just $34.99, making it an incredible deal for watching every game not nationally televised. If you prefer not to commit to the entire season, you can opt for a monthly subscription at $12.99. Additionally, you can check the WNBA's official schedule to see which games will be broadcast on which platforms.

Caitlin Clark, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever during the first round of the WNBA draft. - Adam Hunger/AP
Caitlin Clark Fulfils WNBA Dream As Indiana Fever Pick College Star First In Draft

BY Stats Perform

