Apple Has Now Labeled iPhone 5s As 'Obsolete': What Does It Mean?

Apple's recent decision to label the iPhone 5S as 'obsolete' marks a significant shift in support for the aging device, signaling the end of official repairs and part availability. This move reflects Apple's ongoing focus on innovation and the advancement of its product lineup.

Apple
iPhone 5s Photo: Apple
Apple has now labeled the iPhone 5S, launched in September 2013, as "obsolete," marking a shift in the level of support provided for the aging device.

As noted by MacRumors, Apple updated its official support page for older hardware to reflect the change. The iPhone 5S is now among the obsolete products.

Which iPhones are obsolete? Obsolete products include those that Apple stopped selling seven or more years ago.

"Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products," as per Apple. In essence, this means Apple will not repair your device, and third-party repair shops will face challenges as well.

The iPhone 5S received its last significant software update with iOS 12 in 2018. Meanwhile, the iPhone 5C, released alongside the iPhone 5S in 2013, was already categorized as an obsolete product by Apple, indicating no alteration in its status.

Certainly, upon its debut, the iPhone 5S represented the forefront of technology. It pioneered the use of a 64-bit processor, the Apple A7, and introduced the Touch ID fingerprint authentication system to the iPhone lineup.

If you're still using an iPhone 5S, it might be worth contemplating an upgrade to one of the top-tier iPhones currently on the market. You'll experience a significant boost in terms of the device's refinement and performance, and you'll also gain access to the latest iOS 17 software.

Additionally, there are a couple of other updates to Apple's list: the sixth-generation iPod touch, launched in 2015, and the late 2015 iMac featuring a 21.5-inch, 4K display, are both now classified as 'vintage', meaning they have not been sold by Apple for more than five years now.

Apple and its authorized partners will continue to provide repairs for vintage products, although this is contingent upon "parts availability." Therefore, if the required replacement part is no longer accessible, you may encounter difficulties in getting your device repaired.

Apple iPhones That Are 'Obsolete': List

  • iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

  • iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

  • iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

  • iPhone 3GS (8GB)

  • iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

  • iPhone 4 CDMA

  • iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

  • iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

  • iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

  • iPhone 4S

  • iPhone 4S (8GB)

  • iPhone 5C

  • iPhone 5S

  • iPhone 6 Plus

