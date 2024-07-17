United States

Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait

The iPhone 16 series is on the horizon, promising groundbreaking upgrades that make it worth the wait. From larger screens to advanced AI capabilities, here are the top 5 features that set the iPhone 16 apart.

Apple iPhone 16 Features Photo: @theapplehub/X
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are set to launch in two months, making it a not-so-appropriate time to purchase a new iPhone 15. Unless you urgently need a new iPhone, it's wise to wait until September for the release of the iPhone 16 or to benefit from price reductions on other iPhone models.

Here are five exciting new features of the iPhone 16 that are expected to be worth your while:

1. Larger Screens

Although the iPhone 16’s overall design will remain similar to the iPhone 15, Apple plans a significant change in screen size. Reliable sources, including noted analyst Ross Young, indicate that both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast larger displays than their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, an increase from the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1-inch screen. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely have a 6.9-inch display, up from the 6.7-inch screen of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If these rumors hold true, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the largest iPhone ever released. Additionally, this will mark the first change in iPhone screen sizes since the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were introduced in 2020.

2. Capture Button

All four iPhone 16 models will feature a brand-new Capture button for the camera, located on the right side of the phones, where the mmWave 5G antenna is currently positioned in the United States.

The Capture button is expected to be touch-sensitive. iPhone 16 users will be able to swipe left and right on the button’s surface to zoom in and out. Additionally, according to The Information, lightly pressing the button will bring images into focus, while pressing more firmly will activate the shutter.

3. Camera Upgrades

Various sources have reported that the iPhone 16 Pro will incorporate the same 5x zoom tetraprism camera currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This was recently confirmed by Ming-Chi Kuo, who stated that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature the same 5x zoom camera as the Pro Max.

Kuo also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will utilize new Sony camera sensors for the main camera. Additionally, analyst Jeff Pu has indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a new 48 MP ultra-wide camera, a notable upgrade from the 12 MP ultra-wide camera in the iPhone 15 Pro.

4. Apple Intelligence for Everyone

At WWDC this year, Apple introduced Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI features set to roll out to its platforms later this year. However, for iPhone users, these features will initially be available only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The entire iPhone 16 lineup, launching this fall, is expected to support Apple Intelligence thanks to a new chip and increased RAM.

5. Enhanced Battery Life and Faster Charging

The entire iPhone 16 lineup is expected to feature larger batteries. Here are the battery capacities of the iPhone 15 lineup for comparison:

  • iPhone 15: 3,349 mAh

  • iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383 mAh

  • iPhone 15 Pro: 3,274 mAh

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422 mAh

The rumored capacities for the iPhone 16 are as follows:

  • iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh (up 6.3%)

  • iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006 mAh (down 8.6%)

  • iPhone 16 Pro: 3,355 mAh (up 2.5%)

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676 mAh (up 5.7%)

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that the iPhone 16 battery will have greater energy density. Additionally, Apple is reportedly exploring ways to make the iPhone 16 battery easier to replace, aided by a new metal casing on the battery.

Moreover, the iPhone 16 could offer faster charging speeds. Currently, the iPhone 15 charges at 15W with MagSafe and 27W with a USB-C cable. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro will support 20W charging with MagSafe and 40W wired fast charging.

