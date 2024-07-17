The entire iPhone 16 lineup is expected to feature larger batteries. Here are the battery capacities of the iPhone 15 lineup for comparison:

iPhone 15: 3,349 mAh

iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383 mAh

iPhone 15 Pro: 3,274 mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422 mAh

The rumored capacities for the iPhone 16 are as follows:

iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh (up 6.3%)

iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006 mAh (down 8.6%)

iPhone 16 Pro: 3,355 mAh (up 2.5%)

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676 mAh (up 5.7%)

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that the iPhone 16 battery will have greater energy density. Additionally, Apple is reportedly exploring ways to make the iPhone 16 battery easier to replace, aided by a new metal casing on the battery.

Moreover, the iPhone 16 could offer faster charging speeds. Currently, the iPhone 15 charges at 15W with MagSafe and 27W with a USB-C cable. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro will support 20W charging with MagSafe and 40W wired fast charging.