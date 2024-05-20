International Living's 2024 Retirement Index: Top 10 Countries For Your Dream Retirement In 2024

Colombia's healthcare system is comparable to that of the US and Canada, with affordable medical services and insurance options. The cost of living is attractive, with rental prices as low as $1,000 per month in some areas. Visa programs cater to retirees and remote workers, making it easy to settle in the country. While some remote regions may pose safety concerns, Colombia's overall warmth and resilience shine through, offering retirees a welcoming and fulfilling experience.